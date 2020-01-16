The Chats have released a video for ‘The Clap’, the lead single from their newly announced debut album ‘High Risk Behaviour’ — watch the new clip below.

The Matt Weston-directed video for ‘The Clap’ features Chats guitarist Josh Price as the protagonist as he seeks treatment for the titular STI.

Watch the video for ‘The Clap’ below:

‘High Risk Behaviour’, which is out on March 27 on both The Chats’ own label, Bargain Bin Records, and Cooking Vinyl Australia, is the first full-length album by the self-described “dropkick drongos from the Sunshine Coast of Australia”.

It’s named after the multiple tickets the police have issued drummer Matt Boggis, which list “high risk behaviour” as the offence for skating “in places he shouldn’t”.

You can pre-order the LP now and see its cover art below:

Recorded with engineer Billy Gardner in Geelong, Victoria, singer/bassist Eamon Sandwith said that he didn’t “want to make the songs boring, so I just keep them short and sweet”.

“We try not to think about it or complicate it too much. You don’t want to force it or the song’s going to turn out crap,” he said. “Some of the songs were first-take and we were like, ‘That’s good, whatever.’ We’re really not perfectionists.”

You can see the tracklist of The Chats’ ‘High Risk Behaviour’ below:

1. ‘Stinker’

2. ‘Drunk N Disorderly’

3. ‘The Clap’

4. ‘Identity Theft’

5. ‘Guns’

6. ‘Dine N Dash’

7. ‘Keep The Grubs Out’

8. ‘Pub Feed’

9. ‘Ross River’

10. ‘Heatstroke’

11. ‘Billy Backwash’s Day’

12. ‘4573’

13. ‘Do What I Want’

14. ‘Better Than You’

The Chats will arrive in the UK and Ireland in October for a series of live dates — you can check out their live schedule below, while tickets for the gigs go on sale next Friday (January 24) at 10AM.

October 2020

16 – Southampton, 1865

17 – Nottingham, Rock City

18 – Bristol, 02 Academy

19 – Ireland, Dublin, Olympia

20 – Belfast, Limelight

22 – Glasgow, Galvanizers

23 – Leeds, Stylus

24 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

25 – Manchester, 02 Academy

26 – Brighton, Dome

28 – London, Electric Brixton

29 – London, Electric Brixton