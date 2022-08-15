The Chats announce huge UK and European tour, share ‘Out On The Street’ video

The Chats have announced details of their biggest UK and European tour to date and shared a new video for ‘Out In The Street’.
The track is the latest to be taken from the Aussie punks’ new album ‘Get Fucked’, which is set for release this Friday (August 19) and has been previewed with the singles ‘6L GTR’, ‘Struck By Lightning’ and ‘I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane’.
The new video sees the band tearing it up on the road, which they will continue to do across the UK and Europe with shows beginning next May and including a massive London gig at Brixton Academy.
Watch the ‘Out On The Street’ video and see the tour dates below. Get your tickets here, with full details on all shows available here.
MAY 2023
16 – Dublin, Academy
17 – Dublin, Academy
18 – Belfast, Limelight
19 – Manchester, Academy
20 – Glasgow, Barrowlands
21 – Newcastle, NX
22 – Cardiff, Tramshed
23 – Bristol, O2 Academy
24 – Birmingham, Institute
26 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
29 – Antwerp, Trix
30 – Paris, Trabendo
31 – Cologne, Live Music Hall
JUNE 2023
4 – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso
6 – Copenhagen, Loppen
7 – Malmo, Debaser
8 – Stockholm, Plan B
9 – Oslo, John Dee
Following the release of ‘Get Fucked’, The Chats will take the album on tour around Australia in September, with shows scheduled for Hobart, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Fremantle. Joining them on supports are Aborted Tortoise and The Prize, as well as US rockers Mean Jeans.
Tickets for the shows are on sale now, and can be purchased here.
The Chats will also be joining Guns N’ Roses on the band’s rescheduled Australian stadium tour later this year.
Guns N’ Roses were set to head to Australia for the summer of 2021, but were forced to postpone the dates due to the COVID pandemic. The tour is now set to take place in November and December this year.