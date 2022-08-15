The Chats announce huge UK and European tour, share ‘Out On The Street’ video

The Chats have announced details of their biggest UK and European tour to date and shared a new video for ‘Out In The Street’.

The track is the latest to be taken from the Aussie punks’ new album ‘Get Fucked’, which is set for release this Friday (August 19) and has been previewed with the singles ‘6L GTR’, ‘Struck By Lightning’ and ‘I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane’.

The new video sees the band tearing it up on the road, which they will continue to do across the UK and Europe with shows beginning next May and including a massive London gig at Brixton Academy.

Watch the ‘Out On The Street’ video and see the tour dates below. Get your tickets here, with full details on all shows available here.

MAY 2023

16 – Dublin, Academy

17 – Dublin, Academy

18 – Belfast, Limelight

19 – Manchester, Academy

20 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

21 – Newcastle, NX

22 – Cardiff, Tramshed

23 – Bristol, O2 Academy

24 – Birmingham, Institute

26 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

29 – Antwerp, Trix

30 – Paris, Trabendo

31 – Cologne, Live Music Hall

JUNE 2023

4 – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

6 – Copenhagen, Loppen

7 – Malmo, Debaser

8 – Stockholm, Plan B

9 – Oslo, John Dee

Following the release of ‘Get Fucked’, The Chats will take the album on tour around Australia in September, with shows scheduled for Hobart, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Fremantle. Joining them on supports are Aborted Tortoise and The Prize, as well as US rockers Mean Jeans.

Tickets for the shows are on sale now, and can be purchased here.

The Chats will also be joining Guns N’ Roses on the band’s rescheduled Australian stadium tour later this year.

Guns N’ Roses were set to head to Australia for the summer of 2021, but were forced to postpone the dates due to the COVID pandemic. The tour is now set to take place in November and December this year.