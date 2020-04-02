The Chats reschedule UK and European tour dates due to coronavirus

Australian punk trio The Chats have confirmed rescheduled tour dates for the UK and Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band’s tour, in support of their new album ‘High Risk Behaviour’, was originally scheduled to kick off in Amsterdam on October 7. The tour will now start in Bristol on October 18.

All tour stops will still go ahead except Paris, which has been cancelled. Some venues have also been changed. All tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates and refunds will be offered to Paris ticketholders.

“We can’t wait to get over there, we love your beer, we love your venues and we love the wild times,” the band said in an Instagram post on April 2. “Stay safe, stay home (for now) and let’s get loose in October.”

The Chats’ debut album, ‘High Risk Behavior’, was released on March 27 via Bargain Bin Records/Cooking Vinyl Australia. NME gave ‘High Risk Behaviour’ a four-star review, calling it “young, dumb and full of come-over-and-party-with-us spirit”.

The band are already working on the follow-up to ‘High Risk Behaviour’. In a Reddit AMA on March 31, vocalist Eamon Sandwith said he was using his time spent in isolation “trying to write album 2”.

On March 19, The Chats postponed the US leg of their album tour, set to start on April 11 in Berkeley. They were also locked in for the Coachella lineup this year. The Indio, California festival, which was due to take place this month, has been postponed to October.