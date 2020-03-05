The Chats wreak havoc in their new music video for ‘Dine N Dash’

The Chats have released a music video for ‘Dine N Dash’, the new single from their upcoming album ‘High Risk Behaviour’. It features a special guest star: the serial Australian dine-and-dasher responsible for the viral quip, “Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest!”

The video was directed by Matt Weston, co-manager of The Chats and the director behind nearly all of the band’s videos thus far (‘Smoko’ being the exception). Weston was the one who tracked down its special guest, who rose to online fame some years ago when an immensely quotable video of his arrest by police went viral. The band have even launched a new website in his honour.

NME Australia was on set at the ‘Dine N Dash’ shoot to interview The Chats for our February cover story, and witness the cinematic mayhem for a special feature, complete with behind-the-scenes photos. Check it out here, and watch the music video below.

Today, The Chats have announced an Australian tour in support of ‘High Risk Behaviour’, which is out March 27. After playing the Splendour In The Grass festival on July 25, the trio will head to Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Find the full list of Aussie tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now at The Chats’ official website.

The Chats will also tour North America from April to May (including a set at Coachella) and head to the UK and Europe in October.

‘High Risk Behaviour’ is The Chats’ debut full-length album. The band announced the record in January by releasing a video for the first single ‘The Clap’. The LP, out on the band’s own Bargain Bin Records and Cooking Vinyl Australia, will also feature previously released tracks ‘Pub Feed’ and ‘Identity Theft’.

The album cut ‘Keep The Grubs Out’, The Chats told NME Australia, is inspired by the time vocalist/bassist Eamon Sandwith was barred from entering a Brisbane bar because of his mullet. “They’ll happily turn a blind eye to people selling pingers [ecstasy] in their fucking club, but they won’t let me in because of my haircut,” he said.

For more on ‘High Risk Behaviour’, the band’s origins in the town of Coolum on the Sunshine Coast and their affinity for UK hip-hop and more, read NME Australia’s February cover story with The Chats here.

The Chats’ Australia 2020 tour dates are:

Byron Bay, Splendour In The Grass (July 25)

Perth, Capitol (August 1) – 18+

Melbourne, Croxton (8) – under-18, afternoon show

Melbourne, Croxton (8) – 18+

Sydney, The Metro (15) – all-ages

Brisbane, The Tivoli (22) – 18+

Brisbane, The Zoo (23) – under-18, afternoon show