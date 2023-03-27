The Chemical Brothers announce 2023 UK arena tour

The Chemical Brothers have announced a 2023 UK arena tour – find out the details below and purchase tickets here.

The electronic music duo – comprising Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons – will be performing six shows across the UK and Ireland, kicking off at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on October 26, with stops in Manchester, Leeds, Dublin and Birmingham, before wrapping up at London’s O2 on November 4.

The announcement comes after The Chemical Brothers’ recently unveiled their new single ‘No Reason’, marking the first new material from the duo since their 2021 two-song release ‘The Darkness That You Fear’.

A pre-sale for select dates start on Wednesday, March 29 from 9:30am BST, with general sale going live on Friday, March 31 at 9:30am BST from here.

For exclusive ticket pre-sale codes, fans can pre-order the forthcoming yet-to-be-announced new album from The Chemical Brothers on any format here. The LP is due for release later this year.

Find the full list of tour dates below.

The Chemical Brothers UK and Ireland autumn tour 2023:

OCTOBER

26 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

27 – AO Arena, Manchester

28 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

NOVEMBER

1 – 3Arena, Dublin

3 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

4 – The O2, London

Recent single ‘No Reason’ was mastered in Dolby ATMOS by Beatles producer Giles Martin at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

In a four-star review of their last album, 2019’s ‘No Geography’, NME described the project as “another leap forward” for the group.

“It embraces new avenues of discovery and nods to the wider world, while having the feel of a victory lap and retrospective,” it added.

The duo are scheduled to perform at this year’s Coachella, Isle Of Wight Festival and Wilderness Festival, among a string of European and US dates. You can view the full 2023 live itinerary here.

Last summer, The Chemical Brothers were forced to cancel their last-minute DJ set at Glastonbury due to Rowlands contracting COVID. It’s not yet known whether the pair will return to Worthy Farm for this year’s edition.