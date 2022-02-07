The Chemical Brothers announce huge Yorkshire show for summer 2022

The Chemical Brothers have announced a huge show in Yorkshire for this summer – get all the details below.

Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons will play in the grounds of Castle Howard just outside York on June 26 this year, and will also headline London’s All Points East later in the summer alongside Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, The National, Tame Impala, Kraftwerk, Disclosure and Gorillaz.

Tickets for the new Yorkshire date will go on sale this Friday (February 11) at 10am GMT here, while fans can also sign up here for presale tickets, which go on sale on Wednesday (February 9), also at 10am.

The Chemical Brothers have just announced a live performance at @CastleHowardEst on 26th June 2022! Pre-Sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday 9th Feb at 10AM – sign up now to get access: https://t.co/7F3zsZm4Wm#castlehoward #chemicalbrotherslive pic.twitter.com/gLJyVOJqBs — The Chemical Brothers (@ChemBros) February 7, 2022

Advertisement

The Chemical Brothers released their last album, ‘No Geography’, in 2019, returning in 2021 with the single ‘The Darkness That You Fear’.

They returned to the stage last summer after the pandemic to headline Latitude 2021 alongside Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club and Wolf Alice.

Last year, the band also shared a new mix which explores their love of dub music. The hour-long mix was the first in a planned series of themed mixes by the production veterans as they launched a new station, ‘Radio Chemical’, for Sonos Radio.

The Chemical Brothers said of the project: “We’re excited to bring you a selection of some of our favourite music – a deep dig into our record collections. Hopefully there will be something there for you whatever time of day you’re tuning in. Keep listening for exclusive DJ mixes that will explore some of our musical passions.”