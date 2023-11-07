The Chemical Brothers announce one-off ‘In Conversation’ event in London

The Chemical Brothers have unveiled a one-off ‘In Conversation’ event to be held in London.

READ MORE: The enduring relevance of The Chemical Brothers

The duo of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons will arrive at EartH Theatre in Dalston, London in conjunction with Rough Trade. The event will be held on Monday December 4 at 8pm, where the pair will discuss their new book Paused In Cosmic Reflection. All tickets purchased will include a copy of the book signed by The Chemical Brothers – buy your tickets here.

The book, which was announced last June, will be the “definitive story” of the band, published through White Rabbit. It consists of hundreds of hours of interviews about their 30-year career, along with unseen photographs from their archives.

Advertisement

The conversation will be moderated by journalist Miranda Sawyer. She will also speak to the band’s long-term PR and co-author Robin Turner, frequent collaborator Adam Smith, and DJ Justin Robertson. Afterwards, a first come first served afterparty will be held downstairs in EartH Kitchen, with Robertson on the decks.

📖@RoughTrade presents an exclusive In Conversation with @ChemBros + friends at @EartHackney on 4th December, celebrating the release of 'Paused In Cosmic Reflection'. Tix include a copy of the new book signed by Tom and Ed: 🎟️https://t.co/XlFlTEC6G1 #TheChemicalBrothers #FTBF pic.twitter.com/Z2GU7m8Tub — The Chemical Brothers (@ChemBros) November 6, 2023

The Chemical Brothers have just released their 10th full-length album ‘For That Beautiful Feeling‘, which NME rated four stars: “With their journey to another realm complete, the hypnotic closing track reinterprets the album’s intro as a calming descent to Earth, its cinematic synths and ominous drums fading out to leave just Halo Maud’s a capella vocal – the post-party comedown after an endlessly exhilarating voyage to an electronic utopia. On their 10th album, The Chemical Brothers remain the best in the business.”

The duo will also take part in War Child’s ongoing charity initiative, ‘War Child Presents Secret 7’. Seven tracks by seven musicians will be pressed on one to seven inch vinyl 100 times, creating 700 records whose covers will be designed by 700 creatives. Paul McCartney and Aurora are also slated to appear on the album.