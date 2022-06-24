The Chemical Brothers cancel Glastonbury 2022 set due to COVID

The Chemical Brothers have confirmed that they will not be performing at Glastonbury Festival tonight (June 24) due to COVID.

The electronic duo – who were confirmed to DJ at the Arcadia spider between 11pm and 1am earlier this week – broke the news of the cancellation via social media, writing “We are very sorry to announce that we won’t be Doing at Arcadia this evening at Glastonbury”.

“We were so excited to be back in the fields and to celebrate the return of the festival,” they continued, adding “we were hoping that more days rest would allow Tom to recover from Covid this hasn’t been the case so far”.

The Chemical Brothers are next slated to perform a show at Castle Howard in North Yorkshire on Sunday (June 26). The possibility of that show happening still remains uncertain, as the duo wrote: “We are hoping that Tom will recover in time to play the scheduled Castle Howard show in York on Sunday and will update with progress as soon as possible via our socials”.

The Chemical Brothers’ Glastonbury set was first jeopardised on Wednesday (June 22) after they announced that they’ve had to postpone their show in Ireland on June 23 due to members of the band and crew testing positive for COVID.

Yesterday, the duo wrote on social media about the immediate future: “We are monitoring the situation and will make a decision as soon as possible regarding remaining shows later this week. We will endeavour to give as much notice as possible but as we have all learnt over the last two excruciating years, COVID recovery times and severity of infection are unpredictable.”

Arcadia has confirmed that Bonobo and Groove Armada will now fill in for The Chemical Brothers between 11pm and 1am tonight.

Absolutey gutted – the Chemical Brothers won’t be able to play tonight owing to Covid.⁰

Love and support to them – can’t wait to see them back and we’ll be sending up a giant burst of flame for them. ⁰⁰Massive thanks to Bonobo and Groove Armada for stepping in 11 – 1 tonight https://t.co/DjE3UpmjNk — Arcadia (@A_rcadia) June 24, 2022

George Ezra – who is rumoured to perform a secret set at the festival on June 26 – has also had his set jeopardised. He has announced the cancellation of a Denmark performance due to “a nasty bout of laryngitis” and is currently undergoing “full vocal rest for 48 hours”. It is unclear at this time if his supposed Glastonbury set will be affected.

