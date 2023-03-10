Listen to a teaser of The Chemical Brothers’ incoming new single ‘No Reason’

The Chemical Brothers have shared a preview of their upcoming new single ‘No Reason’ – check out the post below.

The electronic duo – comprising Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons – confirmed on Twitter today (March 10) that the song will be released next Friday (March 17). You can pre-save/pre-add it here.

A 34-second instrumental teaser of the the track was also included in the tweet, as was its official cover art. The upbeat snippet contains a distorted groovy bassline, a whooping vocal sample, as well as a punchy drum beat and hand claps.

The Chemical Brothers’ ninth and most recent studio album, ‘No Geography’, came out back in 2019. In a four-star review, NME described the project as “another leap forward” for the group.

“It embraces new avenues of discovery and nods to the wider world, while having the feel of a victory lap and retrospective,” it added.

The duo released two standalone singles in 2021, ‘The Darkness That You Fear’ and ‘Work Energy Principle’.

The Chemical Brothers are scheduled to perform at this year’s Coachella, Isle Of Wight Festival and Wilderness Festival among a string of European dates. You can see their full 2023 live itinerary here.

Last summer, the band were forced to cancel their last-minute DJ set at Glastonbury due to Rowlands contracting COVID. It’s not yet known whether the pair will return to Worthy Farm for this year’s festival.