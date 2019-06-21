The Chemical Brothers pay tribute to “life force” Keith Flint

"What he represented was so indestructible."

The Chemical Brothers have paid a heartfelt tribute to Keith Flint, after The Prodigy frontman died earlier this year.

The musician was found dead at his Essex home in March. An inquest at Chelmsford Coroner’s Court later confirmed that Flint, 49, died due to hanging.

While tributes flooded in at the time of his death, The Chemical Brothers have now hailed Flint as a “complete life force”.

Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read, Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons said: “The Prodigy were always kind and supportive. They’d managed to make their band encapsulate that feeling that connected us to dance music; escape and abandonment.

“Keith embodied this spirit. What he represented was so indestructible and he was just this complete life force, but on the inside he was really hurting. His death was really shocking and I felt for the rest of the band and his friends and family.”

The duo’s tribute comes ahead of their Glastonbury performance, where they will headline The Other Stage on Saturday night.

The Prodigy were also due to perform at the 2019 festival before Flint’s death.

On Saturday night, a new documentary will shine a light on The Prodigy’s triumphant Glastonbury headline slot in 1997.

“No dance band had ever headlined Glastonbury,” Flint previously said of the honour.

“Very few had played there on the bigger stages. We were determined to go there, and proud of the fact that we were taking a whole new concept onto that stage.”