The Chemical Brothers share single ‘Live Again’ and announce new book ‘Paused In Cosmic Reflection’

The Chemical Brothers have released a new single ‘Live Again’, and shared details of their first book Paused In Cosmic Reflection.

Announced earlier today (June 28), the single is described as the “perfect Chemical Brothers track”, and harnesses the same signature elements the group captured in fan favourites including ‘Hey Boy Hey Girl’ and ‘Galvanise’.

“‘Live Again’ begins simply with a descending, filtered riff and a pair of contrasting vocal lines – one razor spliced to pieces and reconstructed, the other an angel’s sigh,” reads the press description of the single. “And then it all kicks off. What follows is a speeding rollercoaster of skittering rhythm, monolithic noise and blissful harmony, of ping-ponging analogue noise and cascading voices.”

The track also features vocals from experimental French singer Halo Maud. It follows recent single ‘No Reason’, which is also both taken from the band’s upcoming 10th studio album set for release later this year.

Alongside the new music The Chemical Brothers have also revealed details of an upcoming book called Paused In Cosmic Reflection. Their first official book, the release comprising hundreds of hours of interviews will offer fans an insider glimpse at the duo’s 30-year career.

It also features an exploration of the band’s creative process and the electronic scene they grew up in as well as a collection of photography from The Chemical Brothers archives, much of which is previously unseen by fans.

Noel Gallagher, Beck, Aurora, Beth Orton, Michel Gondry, Wayne Coyne and Adam Smith (the architect of their hallucinogenic live shows) are just a few of the names that have contributed to the book. It is due for release on October 28 via White Rabbit (pre-order here).

In other Chemical Brothers news, last weekend the Manchester duo comprising Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons performed at Glastonbury 2023. Taking place at the Arcadia area of the festival, they performed ‘You Got The Love’ by The Source ft Candi Staton before launching into their own track ‘Go’.

They also played two tracks from the upcoming album ‘No Reason’ and ‘All Of A Sudden’.

Rowlands and Simons are currently set to play a series of live shows, which take place across Europe and kick off with a show in Spain next Thursday (July 6).

They will also make various stops across the UK including a show in London’s O2 Arena on November 4. Find remaining tickets for all upcoming shows here.