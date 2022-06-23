The Chemical Brothers still aren’t sure if they’ll be able to play Glastonbury

The Chemical Brothers have apologised about rescheduling a headline show in Cork tonight (June 23) and confirmed they’re still unsure if they’ll be at Glastonbury Festival this weekend.

The dance duo were confirmed for Glastonbury earlier this week after many rumours. They were set to perform tomorrow night (June 24) on the Arcadia spider.

However yesterday (June 21) the band were forced to postpone a headline show in Cork due to a positive COVID test. It’s now been confirmed that the show couldn’t go ahead due to “multiple cases of COVID-19 within the band and crew, despite taking every precaution we possibly could.”

“This frustrating decision was not taken lightly, and we apologise sincerely for the disappointment, which we very much share,” the band said in a statement shared earlier today. “Ireland has always been a very special place for us to play and we are aware how many times this particular show has had to be postponed.”

Speaking about the immediate future, The Chemical Brothers went on to say: “We are monitoring the situation and will make a decision as soon as possible regarding remaining shows later this week. We will endeavour to give as much notice as possible but as we have all learnt over the last two excruciating years, COVID recovery times and severity of infection are unpredictable.”

The Chemical Brothers are also scheduled to perform a show at Castle Howard in North Yorkshire on Sunday (June 26), followed by a headline performance at Open’er Festival next weekend on July 2.

In August, they will headline London’s All Points East alongside Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The National, Tame Impala, Kraftwerk, Disclosure and Gorillaz.

The Damned have already had to cancel their slot at Glastonbury 2022 due to COVID, with Reef replacing them on the Avalon stage tomorrow night.

And due to cancelled flights, Wolf Alice are currently stranded in Los Angeles. The band are due to play Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage tomorrow afternoon.