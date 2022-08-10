The Chemical Brothers to headline Ibiza’s Amnesia Closing Festival 2022

The Chemical Brothers have been announced as the headliners of the Ibiza club Amnesia’s Closing Festival 2022.

Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons will play an exclusive DJ set at Amnesia on October 15 to bring this year’s season to a close.

“This season has been a very special one for Amnesia Ibiza, a summer full of memorable moments and an energy never seen before,” the club said in a statement. “A season like this deserves a spectacular end, so the Amnesia team has set to work to make its last party of the year something out of the ordinary.

“And who better than The Chemical Brothers to break the mould and give us one of their historic DJ sets?”

As well as The Chemical Brothers, the Amnesia Closing Festival will boast “a line-up with the best artists of the moment” that is set to be announced soon.

“There is no better setting for a Chemical Brothers DJ set than Amnesia, with cutting-edge production, world-class sound system and cauldron-like dancefloor,” the club added. “Get ready for the most explosive and electrifying mix of sounds imaginable.”

Tickets for the Amnesia Closing Festival 2022 are on sale now from here.

The Chemical Brothers are also set to perform live at the likes of Field Day, Connect Edinburgh and Forwards Bristol this summer.

Last month the duo released an expanded anniversary edition of their 1997 album ‘Dig Your Own Hole’, which featured the singles ‘Setting Sun’, ‘Elektrobank’ and ‘Block Rockin’ Beats’.