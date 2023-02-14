The Chicks announce 2023 world arena tour

The Chicks have announced a 37-date world tour, with dates in the UK, Europe and North America.

The trio – formerly known as the Dixie Chicks – will kick off the tour on June 20 in Olso, Norway at Spektrum, eventually finishing up at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on September 18.

The band’s UK run of shows will be The Chicks’ first dates in the UK for seven years and support will come from Maren Morris.

General tickets for all UK and European dates are on sale on Friday, February 17 at 10am local. You’ll be able to purchase tickets here.

“This last year on the road has been a whirlwind for us, but it’s time to bring the party to the UK and Europe,” The Chicks said of the dates. “We can’t wait to see everyone and play for all our fans across the pond – it’s been a long time coming, and we can’t wait to get back!”

See full dates for the world tour below and find tickets for the North American shows here.

The Chicks World Tour 2023

The Chicks World Tour 2023

The Chicks released their fifth studio album ‘Gaslighter’ in 2020. The trio’s comeback album was co-produced by Jack Antonoff and was their first since 2006’s ‘Taking The Long Way’

They shared two singles from the album in the lead-up to its release, starting with the record’s title track on March 4. It was their first new song since the 2007 non-album single, ‘The Neighbor’. ‘Julianna Calm Down’ followed, hitting streaming services on April 3.

The Chicks’ 2023 tour dates are:

JUNE

20 – Oslo, Spektrum*

21 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena*

23 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome*

27 – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle*

28 – Glasgow, OVO Arena*

30 – Dublin, 3Arena*

JULY

2 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena*

4 – Manchester. AO Arena*

21 – Tulsa, BOK Center^

22 – Little Rock, Simmons Bank Arena^

25 – Louisville, KFC Yum Center^

27 – Nashville, Bridgestone Arena^

29 – Knoxville, Thompson-Boiling Arena^

30 – Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum^

AUGUST

2 – Columbia, Merriweather Post Pavilion^

3 – Bethel, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^

5 – Gilford, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

6 – Saratoga Springs, Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center^

10 – Hershey, Hersheypark Stadium#

11 – Canandaigua, CMAC#

13 – Bangor, Maine Savings Amphitheater^

16 – Columbus, Nationwide Arena#

17 – Grand Rapids, The Van Andel Arena#

19 – Des Moines, Iowa Fairgrounds#

25 – St. Paul, Minnesota State Fair^

26 – Madison, Kohl Center Arena#

29 – Kansas City, T-Mobile Center#

30 – Omaha, CHI Health Center Arena#

SEPTEMBER

1 – Sioux Falls, Denny Sanford Premier Center#

5 – Vancouver, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*

7 – Calgary, The Scotiabank Saddledome*

8 – Edmonton, Rogers Place*

10 – Saskatoon, SaskTel Centre*

12 – Winnipeg, Canada Life Centre*

15 – Ottawa, Richcraft Life at Canadian Tire Centre*

16 – London, Budweiser Gardens*

18 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena*

Maren Morris will be supporting dates marked with *

Ben Harper will be supporting the dates marked with #

Wild Rivers will be supporting the dates marked with ^