The Clockworks share new song ‘Lost In The Moment’ for Abbey Road’s ‘Lock-In’ series

The Clockworks have shared a new song called ‘Lost In The Moment’ as part of Abbey Road Studios’ ‘Lock-In’ series – check it out below now.

The Galway band, who are signed to Alan McGee’s It’s Creation Baby label, released their debut single ‘Bills And Pills’ in 2019, following it with numerous singles since. Their latest release, ‘Blood On The Mind’, arrived earlier this month.

‘Lost In The Moment’ was recorded in the spur-of-the-moment at the end of The Clockworks’ ‘Lock-In’ session at Abbey Road Studios. “‘Lost In The Moment’ was initially written on piano but was always imagined as a full band production,” singer James McGregor explained in a press release.

“We were in Abbey Road recording another song and I sat at the grand piano in Studio Three and played this for the band. Over the following weeks, we started work on a band version of the song. When we returned to Abbey Road at the tail end of the night, someone had the idea to set up the piano and a microphone and do a raw live recording to capture the essence of the track.”

He continued: “This song was initially three different tracks. I realised that thematically it felt like the three songs were trying to get at something similar and even the chord sequences for both were strangely close. I put the songs together and it felt like it made sense. I like the irony of sincerely trying to make a moment out of questioning if we’ve lost the ability to make moments.

“I often find that the more painful the lyrics tend to be, the more playful they can be too. It’s as if one allows the other. I think that influence comes from shows like Fleabag or The Office, where the funnier they are, the more it hurts when they become sad’.” Watch a live video of the song above now.

The ‘Lock-In’ series sees artists invited to Abbey Road Studios to record a new interpretation of an existing song or work on a new and unexpected collaboration. The Clockworks join the likes of Fontaines D.C., Django Django, Denai Moore, and Jane Weaver in taking part in the series so far.

Speaking to NME in 2020, McGee reflected on how The Clockworks first got in touch with him. “The band sent me a message on Instagram, saying: ‘McGee: We’re the punk rock version of The Streets’,” he recalled.

“I thought: ‘Cocky little fuckers! Right, I’m interested’. I like working with ballsy people, and they’re little hustlers. It’s the same with Cat SFX – in a different time, she’d be a punk hero. She has strong opinions about everything: she’ll have controversial views on the milkman. You’ve got to love people like that, those are the best people.”