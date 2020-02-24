The CND wants to hear your memories of Glastonbury

The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) is asking long-term Glastonbury-goers to help them reflect on the group’s 40-year relationship with the legendary festival.

For much of the 1980s, the Worthy Farm event was known as the Glastonbury CND Festival after Michael and Jane Eavis were convinced to use the event as a benefit event to raise money for CND.

The likes of Curtis Mayfield, New Order, The Smiths, UB40 and The Cure all played the festival during that period.

Advertisement

While CND was officially dropped from the title at the end of that decade, CND has still been present at every festival since to support their fight against nuclear weapons.

Ahead of Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary, the group are now appealing for long-term attendees to share their memories of the CND era.

“We would love to hear from you if you have memories, stories and photos which reference CND from your time at the Glastonbury CND Festival,” a spokesperson for CND said (via Bridgwater Mercury).

“We’re particularly interested in material from the 1981 to 1987 festivals – the years when it was a benefit event for CND – but we’re also interested in photos and videos since then which include the CND symbol.

“We hope to include many of these photos and stories on a new section of the CND website.

“We will use this page to tell the story of CND at Glastonbury.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Emily Eavis booked a band for this year’s Glastonbury “within 10 minutes” of arriving at the NME Awards 2020 – where she also revealed that next year’s headliners have already been booked.

Eavis picked up the coveted Godlike Genius Award at the O2 Academy Brixton in London earlier this month, where Glasto was also named Best Festival In The World.