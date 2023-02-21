The Coral announce ‘The Making Of The Debut Album’ UK tour

The Coral have announced plans for a UK book tour entitled ‘The Making Of The Debut Album’ next month.

Frontman James Skelly and keyboardist Nick Power will hit the road at Chester Storyhouse on March 8 before wrapping up at Lytham St Annes Lowther Pavilion on March 20.

The tour will see the pair in conversation about the book which “shares the story of their journey as childhood friends right through to the making of their remarkable debut album” according to a press release.

The show will also feature a short acoustic performance of songs from their 2002 self-titled debut album. Tickets for the shows, which you can view below, go on sale this Friday and can be purchased here.

In 2024 we will embark on some more of the debut album book tour with @JamesSkellyBand and @Holynowhere. Tickets will be available Friday from https://t.co/MRLvs9gxO8 pic.twitter.com/BJPW1SplHC — The Coral (@thecoralband) February 21, 2023

Copies of the book, which is limited to 1,500 numbered copies and is signed, are available here and features exclusive commentary from the band as well as previously-unseen photography.

It will also be accompanied by an exclusive CD featuring a live recording of the band performing their debut album in full at Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory last year.

Meanwhile, earlier today (February 21), it was also confirmed that The Coral will be supporting Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at their headline outdoor Brighton ‘On The Beach’ show alongside The Vaccines and Gaz Coombes on July 30.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (February 24) at 10am GMT here.

Gallagher’s latest announcement comes after booking an outdoor gig in Taunton this August as part of the Somerset Live series. The musician has already confirmed several other outdoor gigs for the summer including festival slots and a homecoming show at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park.

The news follows Gallagher’s band and Garbage announcing a co-headline tour of North America this summer – you can purchase tickets here.