The Coral to perform Goose Island charity gig in Manchester

The Coral have announced that they will be performing a charity gig in Manchester benefiting Nordoff Robbins and Autism Together.

Presented by Goose Island, the show will take place on April 1 at Manchester’s Gorilla and is part of a series of UK shows that will run throughout the summer in Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester and London.

Billed as a night of music, comedy and beer, there will be support from award-winning Manchester stand-up comedian Mick Ferry, and a beer exclusively brewed by The Coral will be available for one night only.

‘Dreaming Of Brew’ is a punchy IPA with malty undertones and the 6.2% ABV beer was created alongside the Goose Island Head Brewer Andrew Walton who is RateBeer’s 2019 ‘Brewer Of The Year’, Greater London.

“We can’t wait to play this show and and team up with Goose Island to brew our own beer and all for a good cause,” The Coral said in a press release for the event.

As part of Goose Island’s commitment to supporting grass-roots, emerging talent, the evening will be opened by a local support act chosen by The Coral. Local artists can enter the competition through the link here.

Proceeds from ticket sales on the night will go to music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, an organisation who use music to enrich the lives of people with life-limiting illnesses, disabilities and feelings of isolation.

Another organisation that will benefit from the night’s ticket sales is Autism Together, a charity which provides a wide range of living options, day services and community support to people from all over the UK.

You can buy tickets for the event here.

