The Corrs announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour with Natalie Imbruglia

Tickets for the 'Talk On Corners' dates go on sale this week

By Tom Skinner
two side by side pictures of Andrea Corr of The Corrs (left) and Natalie Imbruglia (right) performing live on stage
Andrea Corr and Natalie Imbruglia perform live. CREDIT: Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty

The Corrs have announced a 2024 UK and Ireland tour with Natalie Imbruglia – find all the details below.

The Irish group are due to head out on their ‘Talk On Corners’ run of dates this November, where they’ll perform songs from their 1997 Number One album of the same name as well as various greatest hits.

Kicking off in Belfast, the tour is also set to visit Dublin, Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Sheffield. Australian singer Imbruglia will open for The Corrs at each gig.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (February 9) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Pre-sales are scheduled to begin at the same time tomorrow (Wednesday, February 7) – visit here for more information.

the official poster for The Corrs' 2024 UK and Ireland 'Talk On Corners' tour
The Corrs’ 2024 UK and Ireland ‘Talk On Corners’ tour. CREDIT: Press

The Corrs’ 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows: 

NOVEMBER
08 – SSE Arena, Belfast
09 – 3Arena, Dublin
11 – AO Arena, Manchester
12 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff
14 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
15 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle
17 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
18 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

‘Talk On Corners’ is The Corrs’ biggest-selling album to date, and includes the singles ‘I Never Loved You Anyway’, ‘So Young’ and ‘Only When I Sleep’. A special vinyl reissue of the LP is currently in the works, details of which have not yet been shared.

The band’s seventh and most recent studio effort, ‘Jupiter Calling’, was released in 2017. Natalie Imbruglia’s latest full-length record, ‘Firebird’, came out in 2021.

In 2022, the singer opened up about the struggles she faced on the set of her ‘Torn’ video – saying she was “so body dysmorphic and insecure”.

