The Corrs announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour with Natalie Imbruglia

The Corrs have announced a 2024 UK and Ireland tour with Natalie Imbruglia – find all the details below.

The Irish group are due to head out on their ‘Talk On Corners’ run of dates this November, where they’ll perform songs from their 1997 Number One album of the same name as well as various greatest hits.

Kicking off in Belfast, the tour is also set to visit Dublin, Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Sheffield. Australian singer Imbruglia will open for The Corrs at each gig.

Advertisement

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (February 9) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Pre-sales are scheduled to begin at the same time tomorrow (Wednesday, February 7) – visit here for more information.

The Corrs’ 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

NOVEMBER

08 – SSE Arena, Belfast

09 – 3Arena, Dublin

11 – AO Arena, Manchester

12 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

14 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

15 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

17 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

18 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

‘Talk On Corners’ is The Corrs’ biggest-selling album to date, and includes the singles ‘I Never Loved You Anyway’, ‘So Young’ and ‘Only When I Sleep’. A special vinyl reissue of the LP is currently in the works, details of which have not yet been shared.

The band’s seventh and most recent studio effort, ‘Jupiter Calling’, was released in 2017. Natalie Imbruglia’s latest full-length record, ‘Firebird’, came out in 2021.

Advertisement

In 2022, the singer opened up about the struggles she faced on the set of her ‘Torn’ video – saying she was “so body dysmorphic and insecure”.