The Courteeners’ frontman Liam Fray has shared details of an upcoming “Insta-live” quarantine gig as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Fray will perform a gig from his home this Friday (April 10) at 10pm UK time and it will be streamed via Instagram live.

You can see the full details of the quarantine gig – which Liam shared via a tweet – below.

FRIDAY NIGHT // 10pm INSTA-LIVE GIG // pic.twitter.com/3gQLjU9nwn — Liam Fray (@What_Liam_Said) April 8, 2020

Last month, Fray told NME how his band’s classic hit, ‘Not 19 Forever’, was inspired by listening to The Strokes and Manchester clubs.

“I was trying to play ‘Someday’ on the end of my bed on my unplugged Telecaster, and I got the chords kind of muddled up a little bit,” Fray told NME. “It was a happy accident. I was like, ‘That sounds pretty good’.

He continued: “‘Front crawl the crowd down the stairs‘ is about when we used to go to this club in Manchester called 42s (42nd Street),” he said. “You know, you have 800 kids who want to leave and get to the next party so they leave at the same time to find someone. On more than one occasion, I would front crawl and crowdsurf down the stairs.

“That’s a really evocative image. I can still see it now. It was 2003 so there were girls in their fishnets and eyeliner with every guy looking like Pete [Doherty] and Carl [Barat, The Libertines].”

In a 4 star review of their latest album, NME said: “‘More. Again. Forever’ strikes a mature balance. It’s escapist in its sound but humane in its approach to the world.

“It’s experimental but familiar, and tests what the band are capable of while proving to be their more focussed work to date.”