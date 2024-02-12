Listen to Lip Critic’s exclusive playlist to accompany The Cover

Lip Critic have put together an exclusive playlist to accompany this week’s NME cover story.

The New York band feature on The Cover this week (February 12) as we renew our commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover, and the full interview with Lip Critic can be read here.

To celebrate, Militarie Gun have curated a playlist titled ‘What The Heck Goin’ On In New York’ featuring songs from Prize, Sunbloc, Trip Villain and more – acts they deem to be at the forefront of NYC’s contemporary underground scene.

Listen to the full playlist below on Spotify, and here on Apple Music.

In this week’s The Cover interview, frontman Bret Kaser discusses the four-piece’s wild live show, which received a five-star review from NME late last year. “It is 100% like a fitness and conditioning challenge. Before our tour, I went through six weeks of vocal and diaphragmatic breathing coaching. We all went through a really conscious effort.

“It’s masochistic, but I like feeling completely emptied at the end of a night – that feeling where you’re constantly trying to push yourself to be more entertaining and more captivating.”

