The Cranberries are set to re-release their second album ‘No Need to Argue’ as a deluxe reissue packed with unreleased songs, B-sides, remixes and more.

The expanded edition of the Irish band’s 1994 album, which lands on September 18, will also include demos and live recordings from the era. All of the album’s original 13 tracks are remastered.

Three B-sides are included in the release (‘Away’, ‘I Don’t Need’ and ‘So Cold In Ireland’). There’s also a cover of The Carpenters‘ ‘(They Long to Be) Close to You’.

See the ‘No Need to Argue’ reissue tracklist below:

2020 remaster and extras

1. ‘Ode to My Family’

2. ‘I Can’t Be With You’

3. ‘Twenty One’

4. ‘Zombie’

5. ‘Empty’

6. ‘Everything I Said’

7.’ The Icicle Melts’

8. ‘Disappointment’

9. ‘Ridiculous Thoughts’

10. ‘Dreaming My Dreams’

11. ‘Yeats’ Grave’

12. ‘Daffodil Lament’

13. ‘No Need to Argue’

B-sides and extras

14. ‘Yesterday’s Gone’ (MTV Unplugged)

15. ‘Away’

16. ‘I Don’t Need’

17. ‘So Cold in Ireland’

18. ‘(They Long to Be) Close to You”

19. ‘Zombie’ (A Camel’s Hump Remix by the Orb)

Demos and live tracks

Magic Shop Demos

1. ‘Song to My Family’

2. ‘So Cold in Ireland’

3. ‘Empty’

4. ‘Ridiculous Thoughts’

5. ‘Everything I Said’

6. ‘Yeats’ Grave’

Demos

7. ‘Serious’

8. ‘Away’

9. ‘I Don’t Need’

Live at Liverpool Royal Court, October 14, 1994

10. ‘Dreaming My Dreams’

11. ‘Daffodil Lament’

12. ‘The Icicle Melts’

13. ‘No Need to Argue’

14. ‘Empty’

Live at National Stadium, Milton Keynes, July 30, 1995

15. ‘I Can’t Be With You’

16. ‘Ridiculous Thoughts’

17. ‘Zombie’

Also featured in the reissue are previously unseen photographs taken from the album photo session. Eoin Devereux, the band’s archivist, has written an essay on the history of ‘No Need to Argue’, which is also included.

The band’s previously released a 25th anniversary edition of their 1993 debut ‘Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?’ after the death of singer Dolores O’Riordan in 2018.

Last year the band shared their final recordings with O’Riordan, ‘In The End’. They spoke to NME about the process, describing it as a “gift” left by the late frontwoman.