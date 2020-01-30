The Cranberries say US band’s cover of ‘Zombie’ was released too soon after Dolores O’Riordan’s death

The surviving members of The Cranberries have addressed a US band’s cover of their hit ‘Zombie’, saying that it was released too soon after singer Dolores O’Riordan’s death.

Drummer Fergal Lawler said that Bad Wolves’ rendition of his band’s hit, which was released four days after O’Riordan passed away, “seemed insensitive”.

Speaking to ABC New Radio this month, Lawler said that the cover wasn’t his “cup of tea” and that he “didn’t really like it”.

Guitarist Noel Hogan added that he felt the version was released “a bit too soon for my liking” [quotes via Blabbermouth.com].

Bad Wolves, who are comprised of members from Devildriver, God Forbid, Divine Heresy and In This Moment, formed in 2017. Singer Tommy Vext previously said that he was inspired by Dolores’s “lyrics, confronting the collateral damage of political unrest,” which “capture the same sentiment we wanted to express a quarter century later.”

The original was released in 1994 after the 1993 IRA bombings in Warrington, Cheshire.

All proceeds from Bad Wolves’ cover were donated to O’Riordan’s three children, according to Blabbermouth. The Cranberries singer was set to record her vocals on the song the day of her death (January 15, 2018).

The Cranberries spoke to NME last year on the emotional first anniversary of O’Riordan’s death to discuss completing their final album, ‘In the End’, without her.

Lawler said: “The album celebrates the work that Dolores did, and gives something back to all the fans that have supported the band over the years. It’s like a little gift she left behind.”