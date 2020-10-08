The Cribs announce their first socially distanced show

The Cribs have announced their first socially distanced show in support of their upcoming new album ‘Night Network’.

The Wakefield trio will return on November 13 with their first album since 2017’s ’24-7 Rock Star Shit’, with ‘Night Network’ set to be released through Sonic Blew/[PIAS].

Read more: The top 10 underrated Cribs songs you need to know

The Cribs have already announced a set of tour dates for June 2021 in support of ‘Night Network’, but they are now aiming to make a return to the live stage in 2020 with a socially distanced show on November 15.

Advertisement

Taking place in association with Banquet Records, the all-seated gig will be held at Pryzm in Kingston Upon Thames. Groups of up to six people can be seated at each socially distanced table (either a private group of up to six people or two couples per table), with a limited run of tickets — set to go on sale at 11am tomorrow (October 9) — being made available.

OK, we’ve all waited long enough for this…we are gonna play a SOCIALLY DISTANCED SHOW on November 15th, thanks to the hard work and efforts of our friends @BanquetRecords! VERY limited tickets. On sale tomorrow at 11am. LET’S DO THIS! https://t.co/Wv8Gg238qw — The Cribs (@thecribs) October 8, 2020

Banquet say that the date of the gig is subject to change “pending government / NIHP guidance around the coronavirus outbreak”. Punters will have to supply a phone number when booking tickets to be used for the Test & Trace system if necessary.

You can find out all of the ticket information here.

Last month The Cribs released their track ‘I Don’t Know Who I Am’, marking their second collaboration with Sonic Youth‘s Lee Ranaldo after 2007’s ‘Be Safe’.