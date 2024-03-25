The Cribs to celebrate 20 years of debut by playing first two albums in full at one-off Liverpool show

The Cribs have announced a one-off show in Liverpool, celebrating 20 years of their debut album by playing their first two albums in full. Find ticket details below.

The British Indie giants announced news of the forthcoming show on Instagram this morning (March 25), and confirmed that it will be their only headline gig in 2024.

Set to take place at the Olympia venue in Liverpool, the gig will be held on May 24 and will see them celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut by performing their two first albums in full.

They will also play a second set on the night, which will comprise entirely of fan favourites from across their discography.

“We were not intending on playing any headline shows this year, but to celebrate the 20th anniversary of our debut album, we will be hosting a special 2 SET event at the beautiful Olympia in Liverpool,” The Cribs wrote on Instagram. “This is the only headline show we have planned this year. We really hope you can join us.”

Tickets for the Liverpool show go on sale this Thursday (March 28) at 10am and can be found here. A fan pre-sale is also available now, and can be accessed with the password ‘You&I’.

The Cribs’ breakthrough self-titled album arrived in 2004, after being recorded across just 7 days towards the end of 2003 at London’s Toe-Rag Studios. It was later awarded the prestigious American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) College Award in 2005.

After breaking out with their debut LP, The Cribs dropped the follow-up album ‘The New Fellas’ in June 2005 – an album which saw them deal with the feelings of disgust at the attitudes of their so-called peers.

The sophomore album was placed at Number 11 in NME‘s Albums of the Year edition that same year, and in 2007 NME also named the song ‘Hey Scenesters!’ as one of the “Greatest Indie Anthems Ever”.

Both albums – as well as their third LP ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’ – were reissued by the band in the summer of 2022, alongside a host of previously unreleased material from the archives.

In other Cribs news, earlier this year it was announced that Ryan and Gary Jarman had taken on co-production duties for Courting’s second album ‘New Last Name’.