The Cribs are set to release their recent live gig at the Cavern Club as a digital live album.

The Wakefield indie-punk veterans took to the hallowed stage where The Beatles once found fame on Saturday (November 21) to celebrate the release of their much-anticipated eighth album ‘Night Network‘.

The group announced the digital release of the performance on Instagram earlier today (November 25). “Thanks so much to everyone that tuned into our live comeback…we had been gone so long, so to finally be able to play together again, and to be able to share it with people all around the world, was really special,” they said.

Advertisement

“So…you asked, and we listened! We are releasing the full performance as an EXCLUSIVE DIGITAL LIVE ALBUM, for £5.99 as part of a deluxe edition of ‘Night Network.’ That’s 33 tracks (mp3 or WAV) for the price of a regular album. And it’s officially OUT NOW!”

Fans can get their hands on the album here for the next 48 hours only.

Reviewing the show, NME said: “Instead of a well-drilled gigging machine, The Cribs storm The Cavern looking like a garage band reborn…if The Cavern stream proves anything, it’s that The Cribs have emerged from their darkest period with their original fire undimmed.”

Recently, The Cribs reflected on the recording process of ‘Night Network’, with the band saying they felt they had “nothing to lose” with their new album due to the difficulties that were happening behind the scenes at the time.

The trio released their eighth album on November 20, marking their first LP since 2017’s ‘24-7 Rock Star Shit’.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME about the album, which was recorded at Foo Fighters’ Studio 606 in LA after Dave Grohl personally invited them to use the facility, The Cribs explained how legal battles over the ownership of their back catalogue threatened to overshadow the making of ‘Night Network’.

Frontman Ryan Jarman noted that “music has always been an escape” for himself and his brothers, with his brother and bassist Gary agreeing.

“It was like an escape; it was the only positive thing that happened in those two years and as a result we didn’t take any baggage into the studio at all,” he said. “We just went in and really enjoyed it.”

Reflecting further on the recording process later on in the interview, Gary explained that The Cribs “felt like we were on borrowed time a little bit” when making ‘Night Network’ — so much so that they didn’t know if the record would be their last together as a band.

“There’s nothing to lose,” he said. “We felt lucky that we were getting to do it after everything we’d been through, so there was absolutely no excuse not to be completely unfiltered and put it all out there.”

In a five star review of their comeback album, NME said: “Even being able to speculate positively about The Cribs’ future should be a cause of celebration these days, given that the band were so recently considering calling it a day. But this album gives ample reason to be cheerful going forward, and the trio now have a genuine shot at being a force in their own right in this new decade.

It may begin with a ‘Goodbye’, but ‘Night Network’ isn’t the sound of a run-down band staggering towards the finish line. Far from it – The Cribs have just embarked on a victory lap.”