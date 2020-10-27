The Cribs delay new album ‘Night Network’ due to coronavirus

The Cribs have postponed their upcoming new album ‘Night Network’ due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Wakefield trio – Ryan, Gary and Ross Jarman – were initially set to release their eighth full-length record on November 13, following on from 2017’s ’24-7 Rock Star Shit’.

Tonight (October 27), the band took to Twitter to confirm the album has been pushed back one week until November 20.

Revealing that the COVID outbreak had resulted in issues at the record pressing plant, The Cribs explained that “unfortunately the album will not be ready by its original release date”, before offering their apologies to fans.

Important info about Night Network. Love, The Cribs xxx pic.twitter.com/iEEEAvdzwW — The Cribs (@thecribs) October 27, 2020

“Sorry to everyone that is disappointed by this news – obviously, we feel it too,” they added. “…trying to release an album in 2020 has been…crazy really. But that hasn’t stopped us from trying!”

The band went on to say that “everything else remains scheduled” in support of ‘Night Network’, including their socially distanced performance at Banquet Records in Kingston Upon Thames.

The Cribs also teased that there is “more exciting stuff to come… watch this space”. You can read the full statement above.

‘Night Network’ has so far been previewed with ‘Never Thought I’d Feel Again’, ‘I Don’t Know Who I Am’, and ‘Running Into You’. The album was recorded at Foo Fighters’ Studio 606 in the spring/summer of 2019 after Dave Grohl offered the studio to the group.

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. ‘Goodbye’

2. ‘Running Into You’

3. ‘Screaming In Suburbia’

4. ‘Never Thought I’d Feel Again’

5. ‘Deep Infatuation’

6. ‘I Don’t Know Who I Am’ (feat. Lee Ranaldo)

7. ‘She’s My Style’

8. ‘Under The Bus Station Clock’

9. ‘The Weather Speaks Your Name’

10. ‘Siren Sing-Along’

11. ‘Earl & Duke’

12. ‘In The Neon Night’