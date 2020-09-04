The Cribs launch hotline in order for fans to ask them questions

The Cribs have launched a new hotline so that their fans can ask them questions ahead of the release of their new album, ‘Night Network’.

Due to arrive on November 13, the new album from the Wakefield trio was recorded at Foo Fighters’ Studio 606 in the spring/summer of 2019 after Dave Grohl offered the studio to the group.

Today (September 4), the band have announced that they will be taking calls from fans from 2pm, launching “The Night Network Hotline” with the London number 0-204-509-1126.

Sharing the news on Twitter, The Cribs accompanied the news with a retro style commercial that advertises the hotline.

“Are you bored being stuck at home all year? Do you miss the visceral thrill that only a real Cribs experience can provide?” the video starts. “Don’t despair, you can call The Night Network Hotline right now, where the Jarman bros will on hand. They’ll answer all your Wakefield punk rock questions and needs.”

See the clip below:

☎️ THE NIGHT NETWORK HOTLINE WILL BE OPEN AND TAKING ALL YOUR CALLS FROM 2PM (UK) TODAY! ☎️

*🔈sound on!* pic.twitter.com/kj38YVrGDC — The Cribs (@thecribs) September 4, 2020

Check out the tracklist for ‘Night Network’ below:

1. ‘Goodbye’

2. ‘Running Into You’

3. ‘Screaming In Suburbia’

4. ‘Never Thought I’d Feel Again’

5. ‘Deep Infatuation’

6. ‘I Don’t Know Who I Am’ (feat. Lee Ranaldo)

7. ‘She’s My Style’

8. ‘Under The Bus Station Clock’

9. ‘The Weather Speaks Your Name’

10. ‘Siren Sing-Along’

11. ‘Earl & Duke’

12. ‘In The Neon Night’

After announcing the album with first single ‘Running Into You’ last month, The Cribs shared a message thanking fans for their support, revealing that they were “seriously questioning [their] future as a band”.

Meanwhile, the band have announced a number of new UK tour dates for 2021.

The tour begins in London at the Roundhouse on June 11, with shows then taking place in Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Manchester, before the six-date tour finishes up at the Piece Hall in Halifax on June 20.