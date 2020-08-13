The Cribs to return tonight with first new music in three years

The Cribs have confirmed they’ll return with their first new music since 2017 tonight (August 13).

Posting on Twitter, the Wakefield trio teased a new track called ‘Running Into You’, which is set to premiere on Steve Lamacq’s BBC 6 Music show this evening.

“Tonight – from 5pm… WE’RE BACK,” they wrote on Twitter.

Responding to the news, one fan said: “2020 suddenly got a whole lot better. Just 7 hours at work to get through…..”

Another said: “Three brothers from Wakefield single-handedly saving 2020.”

The latest release from the group comes after they shared a special lockdown performance that saw them remotely reuniting with past collaborator and former Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Ranaldo to perform ‘Be Safe’.

In a statement that accompanied the performance, they said: “Got the old band back together (despite being separated by thousands of miles!) for a fashionably late isolation video, our first ‘live’ performance in almost 2 years!

“Feel like the title of the song is quite pertinent at the minute, and hope you’re all looking out for each other. Love, The Cribs.”

The Cribs’ last album, ’24-7 Rock Star Shit’, was released back in 2017.

The band recently looked back on the making of their 2004 album ‘The New Fellas’ as part of Tim Burgess’ ongoing series of online album listening parties.