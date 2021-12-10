Listen to The Cribs’ bittersweet new single ‘Things Could Be Better’

The Cribs have shared two new tracks – listen to ‘Things Could Be Better’ and ‘Yellow Venus’ below.

The songs come as the final instalment in the Wakefield trio’s ‘Sonic Blew Singles Club’ series, following on from ‘Sucked Sweet’, ‘The Day I Got Lost Again’ and ‘Swinging At Shadows’.

The Jarman brothers dropped four two-track seven-inch vinyl records between October 22 and today (December 10). The physical editions boast previously unheard tracks from the ‘Night Network’ sessions, which were recorded at Dave Grohl‘s Studio 606 in Los Angeles.

Those cuts feature on the A-side while home recordings made by The Cribs during lockdown will make up the B-sides.

Bringing the project to a close is the twinkling, bittersweet sounds of ‘Things Could Be Better’ and its accompanying lo-fi B-side ‘Yellow Venus’.

Tune in here:

You can find more information about the ‘Sonic Blew Singles Club’ here.

The Cribs’ previous single ‘Swinging At Shadows’ landed in NME‘s 50 best songs of 2021 list.

It was hailed as “205 seconds of indie-pop majesty jam-packed with crunchy Jarman riffs, a glorious sing-along chorus about being ‘outsiders once again‘ and enough good vibes to make you briefly forget there’s still a pandemic raging in the background of everyday life.”

Meanwhile, the band are set to hit the road for a UK headline tour in March 2022. The upcoming run of dates includes performances at London’s Roundhouse, Manchester Academy and Brighton’s Chalk.