The Cribs are reuniting with Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo for a special performance today

The Cribs will broadcast a special live performance later today (June 8) that will see them reunite with past collaborator and former Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Ranaldo.

The Wakefield trio say that today’s show, which will be streamed online at 12PM UK time today, will be their first live performance in nearly two years.

The performance was announced earlier this morning with a short video clip which carried the words “from around the globe!”, before promising The Cribs will reunite with Ranaldo to perform their 2007 track ‘Be Safe’ from ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’.

12PM UK

Our first live performance in nearly 2 years. #BESAFE pic.twitter.com/CdgyE9JoM2 — The Cribs (@thecribs) June 8, 2020

Details on how the performance will be broadcast are set to be announced in the next few hours.

The Cribs’ last album, ’24-7 Rock Star Shit’, was released back in 2017.

The band recently looked back on the making of their 2004 album ‘The New Fellas’ as part of Tim Burgess’ ongoing series of online album listening parties.

Back in April, Ranaldo shared three previously rare solo releases to Bandcamp. This included two full-length projects: ‘DEMONS: MUSIC FOR STAGE AND SCREEN’, a limited Switzerland-released CD from 2004, and ‘Scriptures Of The Golden Eternity’, a collection of live solo recordings from 1988 and 1989 that was released on vinyl in 1993.