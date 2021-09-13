The Cribs share new ‘Swinging At Shadows’ video filmed at their first post-COVID gig

The Cribs have shared a new video for recent single ‘Swinging At Shadows’, filmed at their first gig back since the pandemic.

The band played their first gig in three years last month at the Crystal Palace Bowl in London as part of the South Facing festival.

To commemorate the show the band have shared a video for the new single, tracking their journey to the show and performance of the song.

“Due to all the legal wrangling over our masters, and then the pandemic shutdown, we had not played a live show in 3 years…plus, people have been starved of festivals for so long too, so it seemed like a good opportunity to make our first live music video,” Gary Jarman said in a statement.

“Crystal Palace Park is an historic venue – we had seen some photos of it from back in the ’70s and it just looked so rad – so we really wanted to capture the performance on film.

“Over the years we have shot a lot of behind the scenes stuff on Super 8, so the whole thing was really easy and fun – all natural, no self consciousness or anything. Plus, I got a free ice cream out of it – which was nice.”

Watch The Cribs’ new ‘Swinging At Shadows’ video below:

The Cribs released ‘Swinging At Shadows’ in August as the first preview of ‘Sonic Blew Singles Club’, a new series of monthly singles by the Wakefield trio that will run until the end of the year.

Fans who subscribe to The Cribs’ new singles club will receive four two-track 7″ vinyl records between September and December, which will feature previously unheard songs from the sessions for their last album ‘Night Network’.

Those tracks, which were recorded at Dave Grohl‘s Studio 606 in LA, will feature on the A-side of the 7″s, while home recordings by The Cribs which were recorded during lockdown will make up the B-sides.

The Cribs followed their London comeback gig with a small number of UK shows in recent weeks – including a date at The Piece Hall in Halifax – before they embark on a longer UK tour in March 2022.