The Cribs share rare festive anthem ‘Christmas (All Year Long’)

The Cribs have got into the festive spirit and shared their seasonal anthem ‘Christmas (All Year Long’).

The track, which you can listen to below, was previously only made available as a very limited edition flexi disc as part of an album pre-order bundle with the band’s ‘Cribsmas jumper’.

“We decided against going down the syrupy, sentimental rout – this is a big fuzzy stomper, with cheesy lyrics and some over the top guitar solo-ing,” the Wakefield band said.

“That, to us, equals a good time. Which is what we think a Christmas song should evoke. Maybe this isn’t the best year to launch a Christmas song…but whatever, hopefully this helps cheer you up a bit.”

A host of artists have already lined up a series of Christmas releases including Snoop Dogg, Sam Smith, John Cooper Clarke, JMSN, Shaggy, Robbie Williams and Justin Bieber.

Alanis Morissette also recently covered John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’.

Meanwhile, The Cribs are embarking on a UK tour next summer. They will play:

JUNE 2021

11 – The Roundhouse – LONDON

14 – O2 Institute – BIRMINGHAM

15 – Boiler Shop – NEWCASTLE

17 – SWG3 Galvanizers – GLASGOW

18 – Academy – MANCHESTER

20 – Piece Hall – HALIFAX

They recently released their eighth album ‘Night Network’, marking their first LP since 2017’s ‘24-7 Rock Star Shit’.

Speaking to NME about the album, which was recorded at Foo Fighters’ Studio 606 in LA after Dave Grohl personally invited them to use the facility, The Cribs explained how legal battles over the ownership of their back catalogue threatened to overshadow the making of ‘Night Network’.

Frontman Ryan Jarman noted that “music has always been an escape” for himself and his brothers, with his brother and bassist Gary agreeing.

“It was like an escape; it was the only positive thing that happened in those two years and as a result we didn’t take any baggage into the studio at all,” he said. “We just went in and really enjoyed it.”