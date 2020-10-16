The Cribs share video for their new track ‘Never Thought I’d Feel Again’

The Cribs have shared the video for ‘Never Thought I’d Feel Again’, the latest track to emerge from their upcoming eighth album ‘Night Network’.

The video for the latest song from the Wakefield trio was shot at Hackney’s Toe Rag Studios, and features an appearance from comedian John-Luke Roberts.

The band said of their latest effort: “We wrote this song with a very simple goal in mind – we wanted something very simple, dancey, and positive/uplifting.

“We were talking about how a song like ‘The Locomotion’ is probably about as perfect a pop song as you can get – it’s so immediate and catchy, without any hang-ups or self consciousness. That’s what we were trying to do here – just be totally unabashed and heart on sleeve, no punk guilt, no baggage – just pure energy. Wakefield Motown, you might say…”

This latest release from the band comes after they released ‘I Don’t Know Who I Am’, marking their second collaboration with Sonic Youth‘s Lee Ranaldo after 2007’s ‘Be Safe’.

The Cribs have also announced a set of tour dates for June 2021 in support of ‘Night Network’, but they will first aim to make a return to the live stage in 2020 with a pair of socially distanced shows next month.

Taking place in association with Banquet Records, the all-seated gigs will be held at Pryzm in Kingston Upon Thames.

Night Network is set for release on November 13, their first album since 2017’s ’24-7 Rock Star Shit’, released through Sonic Blew/[PIAS].