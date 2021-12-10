The Cure add extra London date to 2022 UK tour

The Cure have added an extra London date to their 2022 UK tour.

Earlier this week (December 6), The Cure shared details of a 44-date UK and European tour next year, including five arena shows in the UK.

Now, an extra date has been added at London’s SEE Arena due to “overwhelming” demand on December 12.

The band will kick the shows off in Riga, Latvia at the city’s arena on October 6, 2022 before wrapping things up at London’s SSE Arena on December 12.

Tickets for the upcoming tour are on sale now and will be available from venues’ online box offices, selected ticket agents and via Bookings Direct. Head to The Cure’s website for further details.

You can see the full list of dates here:

The Cure’s 2022 UK/European tour dates are:

OCTOBER

06 – ARENA, Riga, Latvia

08 – HARTWALL ARENA, Helsinki, Finland

10 – AVICII ARENA, Stockholm, Sweden

12 – SPEKTRUM, Oslo, Norway

13 – SCANDINAVIUM, Gothenburg, Sweden

14 – ROYAL ARENA, Copenhagen, Denmark

16 – BARCLAYCARD ARENA, Hamburg, Germany

17 – QUARTERBACK IMMOBILIEN ARENA, Leipzig, Germany

18 – MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA, Berlin, Germany

20 – TAURON ARENA, Krakow, Poland

21 – ATLAS ARENA, Lodz, Poland

23 – MARX HALLE, Vienna, Austria

24 – O2 ARENA, Prague 9, Czech Republic

26 – ARENA, Budapest, Hungary

27 – ARENA, Zagreb, Croatia

29 – OLYMPIAHALLE, Munich, Germany

31 – UNIPOL ARENA, Bologna, Italy

NOVEMBER

01 – MANDELA FORUM, Florence, Italy

03 – KIOENE ARENA, Padova, Italy

04 – FORUM, Milan, Italy

06 – ARENA, Geneva, Switzerland

07 – HALLE TONY GARNIER, Lyon, France

08 – SUD DE FRANCE ARENA, Montpellier, France

10 – PALAU SANT JORDI, Barcelona, Spain

11 – WIZINK CENTER, Madrid, Spain

13 – ZENITH, Toulouse, France

14 – ARKEA ARENA, Bordeaux, France

15 – ZENITH, Nantes, France

17 – FESTHALLE, Frankfurt, Germany

18 – ZENITH, Strasbourg, France

19 – ST JAKOBSHALLE, Basel, Switzerland

21 – HANS-MARTIN-SCHLEYER-HALLE, Stuttggart, Germany

22 – LANXESS ARENA, Cologne, Germany

23 – SPORTPALEIS, Antwerp, Belgium

25 – ZIGGO DOME, Amsterdam, Netherlands

27 – STADE, Lievin, France

28 – ACCOR ARENA, Paris, France

DECEMBER

01 – 3ARENA, Dublin, Ireland

02 – SSE, Belfast, Northern Ireland

04 – OVO HYDRO, Glasgow, Scotland

06 – FIRST DIRECT ARENA, Leeds, England

07 – UTILITA ARENA, Birmingham, England

08 – MOTORPOINT ARENA, Cardiff, Wales

11 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England

12 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England – NEW DATE

Fans will be treated to a 135 minute show, with mention in a press release of a “67 minute” new album that is yet to be announced. The Cure’s last album was 2008’s ‘4:13 Dream’.

In a tweet to fans, Smith also confirmed that shows in the rest of the world were being “finalised” and would “announced in due course” – as well as promising to air material from the new album.

The Cure have also confirmed that the line-up for the tour will feature bassist Simon Gallup, who said back in August that he had left the band “with a slightly heavy heart,” writing that he’s “fed up of betrayal,” before appearing to confirm in October that he had re-joined the band.

Support for all shows comes from The Twilight Sad.