The Cure add more dates to 2023 North American tour

The Cure have added a handful of new dates to their upcoming tour of North America, bringing their two-month itinerary up to a total of 34 shows.

The four new gigs comes as those previously announced in San Diego, Montreal and Atlanta sold out with unprecedented speed; they’ll play second shows in those respective cities on Sunday May 21, Saturday June 17 and Wednesday June 28.

The band have also added a night in Portland – where they’ll play at the Moda Centre on Wednesday May 31 – with frontman Robert Smith describing that gig as “an ‘experiment’ to see whether non-transferable tickets are enough protection”. Unlike other dates on the tour, that show will not require a ‘Verified Fan’ code from Ticketmaster to access the public sale.

FOURTH EXTRA SHOW WILL BE 31ST MAY PORTLAND MODA CENTER – AS AN ‘EXPERIMENT’ TO SEE WHETHER NON-TRANSFERABLE TICKETS ARE ENOUGH PROTECTION, TICKET PURCHASE WILL NOT REQUIRE TM VF #ShowsOfALostWorld2023 4/5 — ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) April 5, 2023

Advertisement

In other tweets announcing the shows, Smith – who recently expressed his frustration at Ticketmaster’s methods of operating – noted that fans who’d been issued ‘Verified Fan’ codes, but were unsuccessful in purchasing tickets, would have the “first option” to grab seats at these upcoming shows. Sales for them will open here at 10am tomorrow (April 7). A public sale will follow this Saturday (April 8), with details to be announced soon.

“Please please please don’t by tickets if you don’t intend [on] going to the show,” Smith implored fans in one tweet, later wishing them luck in the sale and teasing that “details of shows in Mexico and seven of the twelve sovereign states of South America” will be announced by the end of April.

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE DON’T BUY TICKETS IF YOU DON’T INTEND GOING TO THE SHOW!!! IF THERE ARE STILL TICKETS LEFT THERE WILL BE A PUBLIC ONSALE FROM SATURDAY 8TH APRIL. DETAILS TO FOLLOW #ShowsOfALostWorld2023 3/5 — ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) April 5, 2023

GOOD LUCK! X — ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) April 5, 2023

PS. DETAILS OF SHOWS IN MEXICO AND SEVEN OF THE TWELVE SOVEREIGN STATES OF SOUTH AMERICA BEFORE THE END OF THE MONTH… #ShowsOfALostWorld2023 — ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) April 4, 2023

Advertisement

The American leg of The Cure’s ‘Shows Of A Lost World’ tour will begin on Wednesday May 10 in New Orleans, with a further 25 cities (including the four detailed above) on the itinerary. Reviewing the show in London last December, NME’s Andrew Trendell described it as “an unusual, but thrilling festive party”.

Thus far, Smith has had significant issues with Ticketmaster and their handling of ticket sales for The Cure’s upcoming tour. He said last month that tickets wouldn’t be transferrable to minimise “resale [prices] and keep prices at face value”, later acknowledging that Ticketmaster’s strategy was “a far from perfect system”.

Later in March, Smith declared he was “sickened” by Ticketmaster’s exorbitant fees, and pushed for the company to issue partial refunds to ticketholders as a result. His fight with the ticketing giant continued at the end of the month when he asked why tickets in its promised face-value exchange were “weird” and “over priced”, later revealing that he’s thus far had 7,000 tickets cancelled on secondary resale websites.

The Cure’s 2023 North American tour dates are:

MAY

Wednesday 10 – New Orleans, Smoothie King Center

Friday 12 – Houston, Toyota Center

Saturday 13 – Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion

Sunday 14 – Austin, Moody Center

Tuesday 16 – Albuquerque, Isleta Amphitheater

Thursday 18 – Phoenix, Desert Diamond Arena

Saturday 20 – San Diego, NICU Amphitheatre

Sunday 21 – San Diego, NICU Amphitheatre (NEW SHOW)

Tuesday 23 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl

Wednesday 24 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl

Thursday 25 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl

Saturday 27 – San Francisco, Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wednesday 31 – Portland, Moda Centre (NEW SHOW)

JUNE

Thursday 1 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

Friday 2 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena

Sunday 4 – Salt Lake City, Vivint Smart Home Arena

Tuesday 6 – Denver, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Thursday 8 – Minneapolis St. Paul, Xcel Energy Center

Saturday 10 – Chicago, United Center

Sunday 11 – Cleveland, Blossom Music Center

Tuesday 13 – Detroit, Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wednesday 14 – Toronto, Budweiser Stage

Friday 16 – Montreal, Bell Centre

Saturday 17 – Montreal, Bell Centre (NEW SHOW)

Sunday 18 – Boston, Xfinity Center

Tuesday 20 – New York, Madison Square Garden

Wednesday 21 – New York, Madison Square Garden

Thursday 22 – New York, Madison Square Garden

Saturday 24 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

Sunday 25 – Columbia, Merriweather Post Pavilion

Tuesday 27 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena

Wednesday 28 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena (NEW SHOW)

Friday 29 – Tampa, Amalie Arena

JULY

Saturday 1 – Miami, Miami-Dade Arena