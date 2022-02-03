The Cure add third London date to 2022 UK and Ireland tour

The Cure have added a third London date to their 2022 UK and Ireland headline tour – find all the details below.

Robert Smith and co. are due to hit the road this October for a lengthy run of European concerts, which wraps up on November 28 in Paris.

In December, the band will make stop-offs in Dublin and Belfast before returning to the UK for gigs in Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham and Cardiff. The Cure are then set to headline The SSE Arena in Wembley, London on December 11 and 12.

Advertisement

Tonight (February 3) it’s been confirmed that the group will take to the stage in the capital for a third consecutive performance on Tuesday, December 13. As with the previously announced shows, support will come from The Twilight Sad.

Tickets for The Cure’s extra Wembley concert go on general sale at 10am GMT tomorrow (February 4). You can purchase yours from here, and see the announcement in the tweet below.

THIRD SHOW ANNOUNCED AT THE SSE ARENA, WEMBLEY, LONDON ON DEC 13TH. SUPPORT FROM @THETWILIGHTSAD – TICKETS ON SALE TOMORROW AT 10AM VIA https://t.co/1SuB6eYouw pic.twitter.com/DXvPBDSgMj — The Cure (@thecure) February 3, 2022

A second London date was added back in December due to an “overwhelming demand” for tickets.

Fans will be treated to a 135-minute show on the forthcoming tour. Upon the gigs being announced, a press release mentioned a “67-minute” new album that is yet to be confirmed. The Cure’s latest studio effort, ‘4:13 Dream’, came out in 2008.

In 2020, keyboardist Roger O’Donnell described the long-awaited follow-up as the band’s “most intense, saddest and most emotional record” yet.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME the previous year, frontman Smith said The Cure were looking to finish their “merciless” new album that year. He said the project had the working title of ‘Live From The Moon’ and explained that it was one of three new Cure albums in the works.

Robert Smith then revealed at the NME Awards 2020 that “there are only really two [new records]”, calling the reported third instalment “literally just an hour of noise”.

“The first one will definitely be out,” he told NME. “We’re just wrapping it up now, it’s going to be mixed. Until it’s out, no one will believe me. I look forward to it coming out, more than anybody else – trust me.” You can watch the full video interview above.