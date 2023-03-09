The Cure announce 2023 North American tour

The Cure have announced a 2023 tour across North America – find all the details below and purchase tickets here.

The band will kick off the 30-date tour at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on May 10, with stops in Austin, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia Tampa and many more, before closing out at the Miami-Dade Arena in Florida on July 1.

The run also includes three consecutive dates at both LA’s Hollywood Bowl (May 23, 24, 25) and New York’s Madison Square Garden (June 20, 21, 22) with support across all dates from The Twilight Sad.

THE CURE RETURN TO NORTH AMERICA IN MAY FOR A 30 DATE TOUR #ShowsOfALostWorld23 – REGISTER FOR TICKETS NOW AT https://t.co/PkDGUv9w7c pic.twitter.com/SU2wNqRG0f — The Cure (@thecure) March 9, 2023

Advertisement

“The Cure return to North America in May for a 30 date tour #ShowsOfALostWorld23,” the band wrote on social media, the hashtag being the name of their much anticipated first new album since 2008’s ‘4:13 Dream’.

Verified fan registration is open now until Monday, March 13 at 10am EST and can be accessed here. Verified fan sale will then go live on Wednesday, March 15 at 10am CDT until March 16, 10am CDT from here.

Find the full list of tour dates below.

The Cure North American tour 2023:

MAY

10 – New Orleans, Louisiana, Smoothie King Center

12 – Houston, Texas, Toyota Center

13 – Dallas, Texas, Dos Equis Pavilion

14 – Austin, Texas, Moody Center

16 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, Isleta Amphitheater

18 – Phoenix, Arizona, Desert Diamond Arena

20 – San Diego, California, NICU Amphitheatre

23 – Los Angeles, California, Hollywood Bowl

24 – Los Angeles, California, Hollywood Bowl

25 – Los Angeles, California, Hollywood Bowl

27 – San Francisco, California, Shoreline Amphitheatre

Advertisement

JUNE

01 – Seattle, Washington, Climate Pledge Arena

02 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Rogers Arena

04 – Salt Lake City, Utah, Vivint Smart Home Arena

06 – Denver, Colorado, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center

10 – Chicago, Illinois, United Center

11 – Cleveland, Ohio, Blossom Music Center

13 – Detroit, Michigan, Pine Knob Music Theatre

14 – Toronto, Ontario, Budweiser Stage

16 – Montreal, Québec, Bell Centre

18 – Boston, Massachusetts, Xfinity Center

20 – New York, New York, Madison Square Garden

21 – New York, New York, Madison Square Garden

22 – New York, New York, Madison Square Garden

24 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Center

25 – Columbia, Maryland, Merriweather Post Pavilion

27 – Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena

29 – Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena

JULY

01 – Miami, Florida, Miami-Dade Arena

In an email to fans, Robert Smith vowed to keep ticket prices reasonable, writing: “THE CURE HAVE AGREED ALL TICKET PRICES, AND APART FROM A FEW HOLLYWOOD BOWL CHARITY SEATS, THERE WILL BE NO ‘PLATINUM’ OR ‘DYNAMICALLY PRICED’ TICKETS ON THIS TOUR.”

Their website also says that tickets have been priced by the band to “benefit fans and our efforts to block scalpers and limit inflated resale prices”, supported by ticketing partners.

The Cure have not toured the US since 2016, but performed at Pasadena Daydream Festival and Austin City Limits in 2019.

Smith has repeatedly teased The Cure’s new record to NME as a dark, “merciless, relentless” piece, inspired by a period of great loss and in a similar spirit to their 1989 gothic art-rock album ‘Disintegration’.

Reviewing The Cure in London this December, NME described the show as “an unusual, but thrilling festive party”.