The Cure announce 2023 North American tour

The Cure have announced a 2023 tour across North America – find all the details below and purchase tickets here.
The band will kick off the 30-date tour at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on May 10, with stops in Austin, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Tampa and many more, before closing out at the Miami-Dade Arena in Florida on July 1.
The run also includes three consecutive dates at both LA’s Hollywood Bowl (May 23, 24, 25) and New York’s Madison Square Garden (June 20, 21, 22) with support across all dates from The Twilight Sad.
THE CURE RETURN TO NORTH AMERICA IN MAY FOR A 30 DATE TOUR #ShowsOfALostWorld23 – REGISTER FOR TICKETS NOW AT https://t.co/PkDGUv9w7c pic.twitter.com/SU2wNqRG0f
— The Cure (@thecure) March 9, 2023
“The Cure return to North America in May for a 30 date tour #ShowsOfALostWorld23,” the band wrote on social media, the hashtag being the name of their much anticipated first new album since 2008’s ‘4:13 Dream’.
Verified fan registration is open now until Monday, March 13 at 10am EST and can be accessed here. Verified fan sale will then go live on Wednesday, March 15 at 10am CDT until Thursday, March 16, 10am CDT from here.
Find the full list of tour dates below.
The Cure North American tour 2023:
MAY
10 – New Orleans, Louisiana, Smoothie King Center
12 – Houston, Texas, Toyota Center
13 – Dallas, Texas, Dos Equis Pavilion
14 – Austin, Texas, Moody Center
16 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, Isleta Amphitheater
18 – Phoenix, Arizona, Desert Diamond Arena
20 – San Diego, California, NICU Amphitheatre
23 – Los Angeles, California, Hollywood Bowl
24 – Los Angeles, California, Hollywood Bowl
25 – Los Angeles, California, Hollywood Bowl
27 – San Francisco, California, Shoreline Amphitheatre
JUNE
01 – Seattle, Washington, Climate Pledge Arena
02 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Rogers Arena
04 – Salt Lake City, Utah, Vivint Smart Home Arena
06 – Denver, Colorado, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center
10 – Chicago, Illinois, United Center
11 – Cleveland, Ohio, Blossom Music Center
13 – Detroit, Michigan, Pine Knob Music Theatre
14 – Toronto, Ontario, Budweiser Stage
16 – Montreal, Québec, Bell Centre
18 – Boston, Massachusetts, Xfinity Center
20 – New York, New York, Madison Square Garden
21 – New York, New York, Madison Square Garden
22 – New York, New York, Madison Square Garden
24 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Center
25 – Columbia, Maryland, Merriweather Post Pavilion
27 – Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena
29 – Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena
JULY
01 – Miami, Florida, Miami-Dade Arena
In an email to fans, Robert Smith vowed to keep ticket prices reasonable, writing: “THE CURE HAVE AGREED ALL TICKET PRICES, AND APART FROM A FEW HOLLYWOOD BOWL CHARITY SEATS, THERE WILL BE NO ‘PLATINUM’ OR ‘DYNAMICALLY PRICED’ TICKETS ON THIS TOUR.”
Their website also says that tickets have been priced by the band to “benefit fans and our efforts to block scalpers and limit inflated resale prices”, supported by ticketing partners.
The Cure have not toured the US since 2016, but performed at Pasadena Daydream Festival and Austin City Limits in 2019.
Smith has repeatedly teased The Cure’s new record to NME as a dark, “merciless, relentless” piece, inspired by a period of great loss and in a similar spirit to their 1989 gothic art-rock album ‘Disintegration’.
Reviewing The Cure in London this December, NME described the show as “an unusual, but thrilling festive party”.
Elsewhere, Noel Gallagher released Robert Smith‘s remix of High Flying Birds‘ track ‘Pretty Boy’ this week, with The Cure frontman sharing that he was “surprised and delighted” when when the former Oasis singer-songwriter asked him to “remix this gorgeous song”.