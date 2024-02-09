The Cure announce 30th anniversary reissue of classic live album ‘Paris’

The Cure have today (February 9) announced a 30th anniversary reissue of their classic live album, ‘Paris’.

The re-release will feature two previously unreleased, recently discovered tracks and a two LP set will be available on black vinyl for the first time in 30 years. The project was remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.

The album will be released on March 22 and you can pre-order here. There will be remastered 2LP and 1CD versions available.

‘Paris’ was the second of two live records documenting the band’s 1992 tour in support of their ninth album, ‘Wish’. The first album ‘Show’, was released in September 1993 and was reissued in July last year.

The 14-track album was recorded over three nights at Le Zénith de Paris in October 1992. ‌The band have today shared the previously unheard track ‘Shake Dog Shake’. Another unreleased song, ‘Hot Hot Hot!!!’ will appear on the album.

50% of the recording royalties from the sale of ‘Paris’ will be paid to the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement.

‌Check out ‘Shake Dog Shake’ along with the album artwork and track listing below.

‘Paris’ – LP tracklist

Side One

‘Shake Dog Shake’

‘The Figurehead’

‘Play For Today’

Side Two

‘At Night’

‘In Your House’

‘One Hundred Years’

Side Three

‘Apart’

‘Lovesong’

‘A Letter To Elise’

Side Four

‘Catch’

‘Charlotte Sometimes’

‘Dressing Up’

‘Close To Me’

‘Hot Hot Hot’

CD

‘Shake Dog Shake’

‘The Figurehead’

‘Play For Today’

‘At Night’

‘In Your House’

‘One Hundred Years’

‘Apart’

‘Lovesong’

‘A Letter To EliseCatch’

‘Charlotte Sometimes’

‘Dressing Up’

‘Close To Me’

‘Hot Hot Hot!!!’

Last summer saw The Cure break touring records in the US and Canada, despite frontman Smith’s fight to lower the price of tickets.

Meanwhile, fans continue to await news on the band’s long-awaited 14th album. Speaking to NME in March 2022, Smith exclusively revealed that the follow-up to 2008’s ‘4:13 Dream’ will be called ‘Songs Of A Lost World’.

“It’s got artwork, it’s got a running order, it’s almost done!” he explained at the time.

Smith told NME: “I’ve been working on two Cure albums, and one of them is finished. Unfortunately, it’s the second one that’s finished. [On the other] I’ve got to do four vocals, and there are 10 songs on each album. We’re mixing next month on April 1, so I’ve got three weeks left.”

Asked about the sound of the pair of records, Smith said: “Well the first Cure album is relentless doom and gloom. It’s the doomiest thing that we’ve ever done. The second one is upbeat, and my [solo] one won’t be out until next year.”

The Cure have since showcased a range of new as-yet-unreleased tracks on tour, including ‘And Nothing Is Forever’, ‘Alone’, ‘Endsong’, ‘I Can Never Say Goodbye’ and ‘A Fragile Thing’.