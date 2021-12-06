The Cure announce UK and European tour for 2022

The Cure have shared details of a 44-date UK and European tour next year, including five arena shows in the UK. Check out full dates and ticket details below.

The band will kick the shows off in Riga, Latvia at the city’s arena on October 6, 2022 before wrapping things up at London’s SSE Arena on December 11.

Fans will be treated to a 135 minute show, with mention in a press release of a “67 minute” new album that is yet to be announced. The Cure’s last album was 2008’s ‘4:13 Dream’.

The Cure have also confirmed that the line-up for the tour will feature bassist Simon Gallup, who said back in August that he had left the band “with a slightly heavy heart,” writing that he’s “fed up of betrayal,” before appearing to confirm in October that he had re-joined the band.

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale this Friday (December 10) at 10am and will be available from venues’ online box offices, selected ticket agents and via Bookings Direct. Head to The Cure’s website for further details.

Support for all shows comes from The Twilight Sad.

The Cure’s 2022 UK/European tour dates are:

OCTOBER

06 – ARENA, Riga, Latvia

08 – HARTWALL ARENA, Helsinki, Finland

10 – AVICII ARENA, Stockholm, Sweden

12 – SPEKTRUM, Oslo, Norway

13 – SCANDINAVIUM, Gothenburg, Sweden

14 – ROYAL ARENA, Copenhagen, Denmark

16 – BARCLAYCARD ARENA, Hamburg, Germany

17 – QUARTERBACK IMMOBILIEN ARENA, Leipzig, Germany

18 – MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA, Berlin, Germany

20 – TAURON ARENA, Krakow, Poland

21 – ATLAS ARENA, Lodz, Poland

23 – MARX HALLE, Vienna, Austria

24 – O2 ARENA, Prague 9, Czech Republic

26 – ARENA, Budapest, Hungary

27 – ARENA, Zagreb, Croatia

29 – OLYMPIAHALLE, Munich, Germany

31 – UNIPOL ARENA, Bologna, Italy

NOVEMBER

01 – MANDELA FORUM, Florence, Italy

03 – KIOENE ARENA, Padova, Italy

04 – FORUM, Milan, Italy

06 – ARENA, Geneva, Switzerland

07 – HALLE TONY GARNIER, Lyon, France

08 – SUD DE FRANCE ARENA, Montpellier, France

10 – PALAU SANT JORDI, Barcelona, Spain

11 – WIZINK CENTER, Madrid, Spain

13 – ZENITH, Toulouse, France

14 – ARKEA ARENA, Bordeaux, France

15 – ZENITH, Nantes, France

17 – FESTHALLE, Frankfurt, Germany

18 – ZENITH, Strasbourg, France

19 – ST JAKOBSHALLE, Basel, Switzerland

21 – HANS-MARTIN-SCHLEYER-HALLE, Stuttggart, Germany

22 – LANXESS ARENA, Cologne, Germany

23 – SPORTPALEIS, Antwerp, Belgium

25 – ZIGGO DOME, Amsterdam, Netherlands

27 – STADE, Lievin, France

28 – ACCOR ARENA, Paris, France

DECEMBER

01 – 3ARENA, Dublin, Ireland

02 – SSE, Belfast, Northern Ireland

04 – OVO HYDRO, Glasgow, Scotland

06 – FIRST DIRECT ARENA, Leeds, England

07 – UTILITA ARENA, Birmingham, England

08 – MOTORPOINT ARENA, Cardiff, Wales

11 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England

The news follows the band speaking about their new album, which they previously described as their “most intense, saddest and most emotional record”.

In 2019 frontman Robert Smith told NME that they were looking to finish their “merciless” new album that year – 11 years after its predecessor – adding that it had the working title of ‘Live From The Moon’ and that it was one of three new Cure albums in the works.

A year later keyboardist Roger O’Donnell told Classic Pop magazine about what fans can expect from the new record(s), and how he and Smith have felt the pressure after more than a decade without new music.

“Four years ago, I said to Robert, ‘We have to make one more record,” O’Donnell said. “It has to be the most intense, saddest, most dramatic and most emotional record we’ve ever made, and then we can just walk away from it.’ He agreed. Listening to the demos, it is that record. I think everybody will be happy with it.”

He continued: “The problem is, it’s 12 years since the last album so it becomes precious. When you’ve got a back catalogue like The Cure, it’s a lot to live up to. Robert has said, ‘if The Cure say any more, it had better be important and it had better be fucking good’.

“It is, it’s going to be an amazing record. I just suggest a little patience.”

Speaking to NME backstage at the NME Awards 2020 in London last year, where the band won Best Festival Headliner, Smith said that “there are only really two [new albums],” calling the reported third new record “literally just an hour of noise”.

“I wouldn’t call it an album. The first one will definitely be out. We’re just wrapping it up now, it’s going to be mixed. Until it’s out, no one will believe me. I look forward to it coming out, more than anybody else – trust me,” he said.