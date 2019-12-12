Trending:

The Cure become the most Googled British band of 2019

The band headlined Glastonbury and marked 30 years of 'Disintegration' this year.

Will Richards
The Cure's Robert Smith
The Cure's Robert Smith

The Cure have been revealed as the most Googled British band of 2019 as the search engine reveals its Year In Search results.

The band have had a busy year, headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury and celebrating 30 years of their ‘Disintegration’ LP.

Robert Smith and co are the tenth most searched musicians on the platform, and the highest-ranked British band.

The most Googled musician overall was R. Kelly, who has been on trial for sexual abuse allegations for much of the year. Second in the list comes former Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle, who appeared on the recent I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. See the full top ten below.

1. R Kelly
2. Nadine Coyle
3. 21 Savage
4. Lewis Capaldi
5. Billie Eilish
6. Martin Kemp
7. Louis Tomlinson
8. Jesy Nelson
9. Mötley Crüe
10. The Cure

Elsewhere in the list, Avengers: Endgame was the most Googled movie of the year, with Game of Thrones picking up the nod for TV.
After The Cure’s closing set at Glastonbury 2019 – which NME called “no-frills, max-bangers” in a reviewsales of electric guitars in the UK soared.
