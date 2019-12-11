Trending:

Watch three beautiful ‘Director’s Cut’ performances from The Cure’s 2019 ‘Disintegration’ show

The 30th anniversary concert took place back in May

Tom Skinner
The Cure
The Cure performs live, 2019. CREDIT: Getty

The Cure have shared three ‘Director’s Cut’ live performance videos from their ‘Disintegration’ show in Sydney, Australia earlier this year. Watch the clips below.

Robert Smith and co. took to the stage at the iconic Sydney Opera House in May to celebrate the 1989 album’s 30th anniversary. They played the LP in full on the night before returning for an encore of rarities and deep cuts.

Shot by filmmaker and The Cure’s longtime collaborator Nick Wickham, official footage of ‘Plainsong’, ‘Pictures Of You’, and ‘Disintegration’ is now available for fans to watch on YouTube.

The special concert, which was live-streamed online back in May, is set to be officially released in its entirety in the near future. A date for its arrival has yet to be confirmed.

Back in October, frontman Smith gave fans an update on the band’s long-awaited new album.

Having previously revealed that their next effort would be shaped by the “darkness” of losing his mother, father and brother, Smith confirmed plans for a release before the end of 2019. However, fans are still awaiting the first taste of new material.

“I think that the first single, or the whole album, will come out this Christmas, or a little earlier,” said Smith at the time. “It has the title of ‘Live From the Moon’ and it will surely change its name.

The Cure’s upcoming record will mark the group’s first since 2008’s ‘4:13 Dream‘.

