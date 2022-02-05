The Cure, Glass Animals and more contribute to Trekstock’s Merch For Good campaign

Trekstock have announced the artists taking part in this year’s Merch For Good fundraiser, which supports the charity in their work providing tailored social and practical aid to young adults as they live with, through and beyond cancer.

Announced on World Cancer Day 2022 (February 4), some of the world’s best artists and musicians have designed and donated a line of exclusive T-shirts, with all profits from sales going to Trekstock.

The first wave of artists includes The Cure, who are also the first band to give two designs to the Merch For Good fundraiser, Glass Animals, Blossoms, Bullet For My Valentine, Nothing But Thieves and The Damned. The Snuts‘ T-Shirt is made up of 34 smiles to represents the 34 young adults that are diagnosed with cancer each day, while Simple Minds‘ tee is an exclusive version of the artwork of their latest single ‘Act of Love’.

Other artists that will be contributing to the Merch For Good campaign, whose T-shirts are available later this month, include Yungblud, Ellie Goulding, The Chemical Brothers, Mel C, You Me At Six, Pale Waves, Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Jamie Campbell Bower, Keane, KT Tunstall, Jack Savoretti, Razorlight, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, DJ Shadow, Don Broco and Lacuna Coil.

Each T-shirt is priced at £24.99 and is available to purchase here.

So, we’ve teamed up with the wonderful charity @trekstock and designer Beth Lane to make a run of t-shirts going on sale now. All proceeds will be donated. If each t-shirt goes a little way towards helping someone find their footing, it’s a huge win. — Glass Animals (@GlassAnimals) February 4, 2022

Sophie Epstone, CEO & Founder of Trekstock, said: “As a small charity, we are always completely blown away by the level of support the music industry gives Trekstock. This special World Cancer Day collection is our biggest one to date and has the power to change lives.

We could not be more grateful to all the artists and their teams who have donated their time and creativity to make a difference to the lives of those in their 20s or 30s affected by cancer. We hope you love the designs as much as we do.”

Dave Bayley, frontman of Glass Animals, said: “Many of the people I love most in the world have suffered from cancer. Physical problems aside, I have seen the psychological and social side effects surrounding it overwhelm them. If each t-shirt goes a little way towards helping someone find their footing, it’s a huge win.”

Robert Smith of The Cure added: “Trekstock is a great charity – I am delighted to be involved in their new Merch For Good Range.”