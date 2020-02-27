The Cure to headline Open’er Festival in only European festival of 2020

The Cure will headline Open’er Festival this summer, marking their only European festival appearance of 2020.

The goth-rock icons will play the Gdynia event on July 4 in what will be their debut performance at the festival.

The Cure said of their performance: “We are delighted to be headlining Open’er Festival in Gdynia, Poland, on Saturday July 4 2020. This is a promised/outstanding date we were unable to play on our 2019 travels and will be our only Euro festival of 2020. We look forward to seeing you there.”

They join an increasingly impressive bill for the Polish festival, which includes previously announced headliners Kendrick Lamar, ASAP Rocky, Twenty One Pilots and Taylor Swift.

It comes after The Cure scooped the award for Best Festival Headliner as supported by CanO Water at NME Awards 2020 earlier this month.

Speaking at the ceremony after being presented the award by Emily Eavis, the band’s frontman Robert Smith said: “Thank you very much for this. I dressed up for this. It means a lot to get an award for playing live. Thank you very much to the NME for this and thank you very much to rest of the fans.”

After thanking the rest of the band, including the members who couldn’t attend, Smith added: “Personally I had the most fun ever last year, they were the best shows this band ever played. I’m prouder than ever to be the singer of The Cure.”