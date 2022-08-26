The Cure have released a 1990 demo of ‘Cut’ from their forthcoming 30th anniversary reissue of ‘Wish’ – listen below.

Announced last month, the special deluxe edition of the band’s ninth studio album will arrive on October 7 via UMC/Fiction/Polydor.

It’ll include 24 previously-unreleased tracks – including demos, instrumentals and rare 12″ mixes – as well as four songs that will be coming to CD and digital platforms for the first time.

Advertisement

Having already previewed the collection with ‘Uyea Sound’ from the 1993 ‘Lost Wishes’ cassette, Robert Smith and co. have today (August 26) shared ‘Cut (1990 Demo)’ on streaming platforms.

It was recorded at Farmyard Studios in the Cotswolds during the ‘Wish’ demo sessions. Speaking about the track, frontman Smith explained: “[It] was about a longstanding relationship I had that was suddenly and unexpectedly starting to fracture.”

You can watch the official lyric video for ‘Cut (1990 Demo’ here:

Released in 1992, the original version of ‘Wish’ features the singles ‘Friday I’m In Love’, ‘High’ and ‘A Letter To Elise’. It reached Number One on the UK albums chart, and Number Two on the Billboard 200 in the US.

Smith confirmed in 2018 that a deluxe edition of ‘Wish’ was complete. During an interview with NME this May, however, he explained that he was still working on the project.

Advertisement

“There are so many of Simon’s [Gallup’s, bassist] demos that never got past the demo stage and remained instrumental – purely because I couldn’t think of any words for them,” Smith said. “That’s really sad, because some of them were really great!”

He continued: “They’re all coming out as instrumentals, and I think there are about 36 unreleased songs coming out on the package. That’s the same every time we do anything. There’s always loads of music, and a lot of it is Simon’s. I just run out of words!”

Speaking at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 in March, Smith exclusively told us that The Cure’s long-awaited new album will be called ‘Songs Of A Lost World’. “It’s got artwork, it’s got a running order, it’s almost done!” the singer explained.

“They’re so slow because of vinyl, but it might come in September. I’d rather it just came out. I can’t stand the anticipation.”

The group have been at work on two upcoming records, “and one of them is finished”, Smith told NME at the time. “The first Cure album is relentless doom and gloom. It’s the doomiest thing that we’ve ever done. The second one is upbeat, and my [solo] one won’t be out until next year.”

Catching up with NME once again in May, Smith said ‘Songs Of A Lost World’ was “almost finished” and promised that it’d be out before The Cure begin their European and UK tour this October.

The Cure’s 13th and most recent studio album, ‘4:13 Dream’, was released back in 2008.

The group’s 2022 UK and Ireland tour kicks off in Dublin on December 1 – you can see the full list of dates below, and find any remaining tickets here.

DECEMBER

01 – 3ARENA, Dublin, Ireland

02 – SSE, Belfast, Northern Ireland

04 – OVO HYDRO, Glasgow, Scotland

06 – FIRST DIRECT ARENA, Leeds, England

07 – UTILITA ARENA, Birmingham, England

08 – MOTORPOINT ARENA, Cardiff, Wales

11 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England

12 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England

13 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England