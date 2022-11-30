The Cure release upgraded version of 1991 documentary ‘Play Out’

The Cure have released an upgraded and extended HD version of their 1991 documentary Play Out – watch it in full below.

The new two-hour and 15-minute version of the film arrives hot on the heels of the band’s recent reissue of their classic album ‘Wish’.

Released in 1992, ‘Wish’ features the singles ‘Friday I’m In Love’, ‘High’ and ‘A Letter To Elise’. It reached Number One on the UK albums chart and Number Two on the Billboard 200 in the US.

Released on October 7, the 30th anniversary collection includes the full original album, which has been remastered by frontman Robert Smith and Miles Showell at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.

It also boasts 24 previously-unreleased tracks – including demos, instrumentals and rare 12″ mixes – as well as four songs that will be coming to CD and digital platforms for the first time. The 3CD edition comes with four tracks from ‘Lost Wishes’, a 1993 mail-order only cassette, which have never been available on CD or streaming.

You can watch Play Out in full below. A synopsis reads: “Play Out follows the band as they perform new songs at a club gig, play Wembley Arena, appear on the Jonathan Ross show, rehearse for and perform their legendary MTV Unplugged show and receive the award for Best British Group at The Brit Awards.”

In terms of new music, The Cure kicked off their 2022 world tour in Latvia last month and debuted new tracks ‘Alone’ and ‘Endsong’.

The tracks were followed by further debuts including ‘And Nothing Is Forever’, ‘I Can Never Say Goodbye’ and ‘A Fragile Thing’ offering a sense of what to expect from forthcoming new album ‘Songs Of A Lost World’, which Smith said was “almost finished” back in May.

Speaking about what to expecting from the forthcoming new album, Smith told NME: “Essentially it’s a 12 track album. It’s there, it’s kind of half-mixed and half-finished. It’s a weird thing. It’s kind of evolved over the last two years. It hasn’t always been a good thing to have been left alone with it. You pick at it, like picking at seams, and everything falls apart.”

The Cure are currently on their UK and European tour – you can find remaining tour dates below and purchase remaining tickets here.

DECEMBER 2022

01 – Dublin, 3Arena

02 – Belfast, SSE Arena

04 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

06 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

07 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

08 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

11 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

12 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

13 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

