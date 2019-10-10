Artwork by The Cure’s Robert Smith is being auctioned for charity

The frontman submitted an artistic postcard to The anonymous heART project, which went on display for one day only yesterday

The Cure‘s Robert Smith is among the notable names to have submitted artwork to a new charity exhibition, with the pieces now set to go to auction.

The anonymous heART project opened its annual exhibition yesterday (October 9) for one day only at Northern Ballet in Leeds. Run by Heart Research UK, the charity managed to raise £43,000 from auction sales last year with the proceeds going towards funding research into the prevention, treatment and cure of heart disease.

Smith is among those to have contributed to this year’s project, which has once again invited a number of artists and celebrities to create original art on an A5 postcard. Other notable names who contributed to this year’s exhibition include Kurupt FM/People Just Do Nothing‘s Steve Stamp, cartoonist Ralph Steadman and Keith Lemon.

While the full list of contributors to this year’s project has been announced, the identity of the artist behind each postcard will only be revealed once bidding ends.

All of the postcards have now gone to auction on eBay, with sales set to conclude on Sunday (October 13). You can check out all of the pieces in this year’s anonymous heART project and bid on your favourite postcard here.

Earlier this week, Smith revealed that three new Cure albums are currently in the works, hinting that one of those records could be released before the end of the year.