The Cure’s Robert Smith reveals his favourite album and movie of 2019

The Cure‘s Robert Smith has looked back over 2019 to choose his highlights of the year, while also saying that his hope for 2020 is “new music” from his band.

The Cure are coming to the end of a very successful year, with one stand-out moment coming with their much-celebrated headline slot on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival back in June.

Speaking to Hot Press, Smith answered a series of quick-fire questions ranging from his villain of the year (Boris Johnson) to his admission that he “didn’t watch any TV in 2019” when asked what his favourite show of the year had been.

Advertisement

Smith selected The Twilight Sad‘s ‘It Won/t Be Like This All the Time’ as his favourite record of 2019, while he picked the recent documentary Apollo 11 as the “best movie” of the year.

The frontman has previously publicly praised The Twilight Sad, calling them “the best band playing the best songs – consistently brilliant, emotional, intense, inspiring, entertaining” in 2016.

The Twilight Sad’s James Graham told NME in 2018 that Smith even helped out with the recording of ‘It Won/t Be Like This All the Time’.

“We sent him the demos for the album and he sent them all back with a mark out of ten. He was like ‘7/10, but could be a nine if you do this,'” Graham revealed about Smith’s involvement. “If you’d told us five years ago that we’d become friends with Robert Smith to just go up to him and slag him and talk shite to him – it’s mind-blowing. He’s just a nice guy who wants people to do the best that he can.”

Returning to the original interview, Smith also chose The Cure’s Mexico City show in October as his “best personal moment” of the year, while he said that the “best thing about 2019” had been “summer festivals”.

Advertisement

Asked about his personal “hope for next year”, Smith simply said: “New music.”

Last week, it was announced that The Cure were the most-Googled band of 2019.

The band ranked tenth on a list of the most searched-for musicians on Google in the past 12 months, with R Kelly, Nadine Coyle and 21 Savage occupying the top three spots.