The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell releases dark new single ‘The Haunt’

The Cure keyboardist Roger O’Donnell has collaborated with singer Jennifer Pague for ‘The Haunt’, the second single to be taken from his forthcoming solo album ‘2 Ravens’.

The track follows last month’s announcement of O’Donnell’s new album (February 11), alongside lead single ‘An Old Train’, which also features Pague of Vita and the Woolf.

“‘The Haunt’ is a song about being left and how you, if you could, would haunt the person who left you… and who wouldn’t want to do that?” O’Donnell said of the new track.

“The song was influenced by a French folk story, The Peasant and the Wolf, and when Jen wrote the lyrics it took a kind of dark turn which I was very happy about,” he added. “So, the happy rural folk story is twisted in a tale of revenge…”

O’Donnell’s latest solo album is released on April 24 on 99X10 Records/Caroline International.

It was recorded over five days at Air Edel studios in London. Collaborators including Alisa Liubarskaya, Miriam Wakeling, Aled Jones, Nadine Nagen and Daniel Gea all contributed to ‘2 Ravens’, which is said to be heavily influenced by O’Donnell’s life in rural England.

The Cure are still set to headline Open’er Festival this summer as things stand, marking their only European festival appearance of 2020.

The goth rock icons will play the Gdynia event on July 4 in what will be their debut performance at the festival.

The band said of their performance: “This is a promised/outstanding date we were unable to play on our 2019 travels and will be our only Euro festival of 2020. We look forward to seeing you there.”